Jets' Harris doubtful vs. Cards, 121-game streak in jeopardy

David Harris' impressive streak appears to be coming to an end.
The New York Jets linebacker was listed Saturday as doubtful to play against the Arizona Cardinals on Monday night because of a hamstring injury, putting his streak of 121 consecutive games played in jeopardy.
Harris did not practice all week after getting hurt in New York's 31-13 loss at Pittsburgh last Sunday. He hasn't missed a game since the 2008 season, his second in the NFL, when he had to sit out five games with a groin injury.
"It means a lot to me," Harris said Friday of his reputation for being durable. "I just try to be there for my teammates. I don't like missing time with these guys."
Harris' streak is the seventh-longest among active players, and is tops for NFL linebackers. The only other defensive player with a longer active streak is Dallas cornerback Brandon Carr, who has appeared in 133 games in a row.
Giants quarterback Eli Manning leads all active players with 188 consecutive games played.
Coach Todd Bowles said earlier in the week that Erin Henderson, Bruce Carter and first-rounder Darron Lee could all be used in various packages at inside linebacker if Harris can't play. Harris said he would be making the trip with the team to Arizona, meaning he could still be a game-time decision.
Cornerback Darrelle Revis (hamstring), center Nick Mangold (knee) and tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins (ankle) were all limited Saturday and listed as questionable. Revis was optimistic Friday about playing, saying his hamstring was "not grabbing" when he ran at full speed.
Left tackle Ryan Clady (shoulder) and tight end Braedon Bowman (knee) were full participants after being limited on Friday.
