Officials to conduct oil spill exercise in New Hampshire

Coast Guard and environmental officials are conducting an oil spill exercise in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
The exercise Wednesday will involve a simulated chemical tankship grounding on an island in the Isles of Shoals, resulting in a large oil spill and potential chemical release.
It will provide participants with a chance to assess capabilities, plans, policies and procedures.
Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen is attending the event to observe how local, state and federal agencies work together in the disaster response scenario.
