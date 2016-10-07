North Dakota beats Canisius 6-0 in opener

North Dakota lost two of the top three scorers from its national championship team, but it can still score goals in bunches.
Six different players netted goals as the top-ranked Fighting Hawks beat the Golden Griffins 6-0 Friday in the season opener for both teams.
North Dakota (1-0-0) scored twice in the first quarter and four more times in the second while coasting to its sixth win in six games all-time against the Golden Griffins (0-1-0).
Sophomore Brock Boeser, who led the Fighting Hawks in scoring with 60 points last season, netted a goal and three assists. North Dakota scored twice in the first period and four more times in the second.
"The first period they took it to us," Fighting Hawks coach Brad Berry said. "The biggest thing (in the second) was puck management, then we got a little bit of momentum."
Austin Poganski, Shane Gersich, Rhett Gardner and freshmen Tyson Jost and Dixon Bowen also scored for North Dakota.
"I thought our freshmen did a good job of making an impact when they were called upon," Berry said. "That's a big part of having success when you have depth like that."
Tucker Poolman and Gage Ausmus had two assists apiece.
North Dakota goalie Cam Johnson made seven of his 17 stops in the third period to notch the shutout. Canisius goalie Simon Hofley had 29 saves.
The Fighting Hawks outshot Canisius 35-17.
North Dakota has gone 76 games with a loss (71-0-5) when leading after two periods.
The Fighting Hawks actually scored three times in the first period but had the third goal waved off.
Gersich netted the first goal of the season just 40 seconds into the period. Gersich went to the net, picked up a loose puck and beat Hofley for the early lead.
Gardner made it 2-0 when he camped in front of the net and scored off a pass from the boards by Poolman.
Chris Wilkie scored late in the period, but the play was reviewed and the goal waved off.
Just 1:08 into the second period, Hofley stopped a wrister from the blue line by Ausmus, but Poganski pounced on the puck and beat Hofley for a 3-0 lead.
North Dakota got another goal from point blank when Jost redirected a shot from the point into the net for his first career goal and a 4-0 lead at 10:58.
Bowen scored his first career goal short-handed at 16:27 of the period. Like most other North Dakota goals, Bowen camped in front and snapped a pass from Trevor Olson in for a 5-0 lead.
"That felt pretty good," Bowen said. "I've dreamed about this for a long time."
Boeser, a sophomore first-team All-American who led the Fighting Hawks last season with 27 goals last season, got his first goal of the year less than two minutes later.
Comments