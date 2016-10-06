Top-ranked Kerber loses to Elina Svitolina at China Open

Elina Svitolina has beaten a No. 1-ranked player for the second time this season, ousting U.S. Open champion Angelique Kerber from the China Open 6-3, 7-5 on Thursday to reach the quarterfinals.
The 16th-seeded Svitolina beat long-time top-ranked player Serena Williams at the Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, and now has beaten the player who replaced her at No. 1.
Kerber, who had strapping on her upper right leg, was on a run of 22 wins from 26 matches on the tour. The German had a break to lead in both sets but Svitolina produced four breaks of serve to keep control and set up a quarterfinal match against Daria Gavrilova, who beat Caroline Garcia 6-4, 6-3.
In other third-round matches, third-seeded Agnieszka Radwanska beat Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1 and No. 11 Johanna Konta defeated U.S. Open finalist Karolina Pliskova 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (2).
Fresh from a run to the U.S. Open semifinals, Wozniacki beat Radwanska on the way to winning the title at the Pan-Pacific Open in Tokyo. But Radwanska won in back-to-back weeks in China, at Wuhan and now in Beijing.
The 2015 WTA Finals champion from Poland raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set. She saved two break points in the last game before serving out the match.
