October 5, 2016 9:22 PM

Dodgers fly to DC, head to Nationals Park for brief workout

The Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Manager Dave Roberts and the Los Angeles Dodgers have arrived at Nationals Park for a workout ahead of the NL Division Series after flying across the country.

The Dodgers walked onto the field at about 9 p.m. on Wednesday night for what Roberts said would be a brief session with some batting practice and fielding work.

Roberts said he wanted to "not have a day go by where we're not active."

Asked about the various injuries the Nationals are dealing with — pitcher Stephen Strasburg and catcher Wilson Ramos are sidelined, while second baseman Daniel Murphy and right fielder Bryce Harper have missed time lately — Roberts said "we're catching them at the right time."

