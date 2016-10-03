Detroit Red Wings at a glance

DETROIT RED WINGS
LAST SEASON: 41-30-11, 93 points. Finished third in Atlantic Division. Lost to Tampa Bay in first round.
COACH: Jeff Blashill (second season)
ADDED: C Frans Nielsen, LW Thomas Vanek, C Steve Ott.
LOST: C Pavel Datsyuk, C Brad Richards, D Kyle Quincey.
PLAYER TO WATCH: Tomas Tatar. The 25-year-old Slovakian forward is coming off an impressive showing at the World Cup of Hockey, scoring three goals in a two-game stretch for Team Europe in the semifinals and finals. He is, however, coming off a down year in Detroit. Tatar scored 21 goals and had 24 assists last season, a step back from the 29-goal, 27-point season he had the previous year.
OUTLOOK: The Red Wings will likely find a way to get into a 26th postseason, but will probably have a first-round exit for a fourth straight year. They need to make up for a lack of stars with several players producing up to their potential offensively to offset a relatively mediocre defense and solid, not spectacular, goaltender Petr Mrazek.
