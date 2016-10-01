Sports

October 1, 2016 10:23 PM

Florida A&M beats Savannah St 19-14 for first win of season

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Ryan Stanley completed 21 of his 30 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown and Florida A&M beat Savannah State 19-14 on Saturday night for its first win of the season.

Florida A&M opened the year with four consecutive losses by an average of 35.75 points per game.

Hans Supre ran for 93 yards and a touchdown and Tevin Spells added a touchdown rushing and another receiving for Florida A&M.

The Rattlers (1-4, 1-1 MEAC) led 13-7 at halftime and 19-7 after three quarters thanks to a 10-yard Supre TD run.

Nicholas Bentley cut the Savannah State (1-3, 1-1) deficit to 19-14 with a 2-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. The Tigers had the ball inside the red zone on its penultimate drive, but T.J. Bell's pass was intercepted by Florida A&M's Jacques Bryant with 3:53 left.

Bell had 32 yards passing and 48 yards rushing for the Tigers.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

UM coach Mark Richt speaks after win against Georgia Tech

View more video

Sports Videos

Sports Videos