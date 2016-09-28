Braves' Freeman takes hitting streak to season-best 30 games

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman extended his hitting streak to 30 games on Wednesday night, the longest in the majors this season.
He reached on a sixth-inning single off Philadelphia's Phil Klein. Boston's Jackie Bradley, who had a 29-game streak from April 24 through May 25.
Freeman had already extended his on-base streak to 46 games when hit by a pitch in the third, equaling the longest this season in the big leagues. Washington's Jayson Werth reached in 46 straight games before his run was halted Aug. 18.
