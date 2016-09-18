Bradford starts at QB for Vikings vs. Packers

Sam Bradford, as widely expected, started at quarterback for Minnesota on Sunday night against rival Green Bay.
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer refused to reveal his decision all week . The team didn't even acknowledge Bradford in the lineups that were announced about an hour before the game. Shaun Hill, who started the season opener, was still listed.
Bradford took snaps with the first team in warmups about a half-hour before kickoff, however, and led the Vikings offense onto the field for the first drive. The Packers, who said they were bracing for Bradford to start, forced punts on the first two possessions by the Vikings.
The Vikings traded two premium draft picks, including their first-round selection in 2017, to Philadelphia for Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater suffered a season-ending injury to his left knee on Aug. 30. Bradford is the 13th different starting quarterback the Vikings have sent out since Adrian Peterson was a rookie in 2007.
Taken with the first overall pick in the 2010 draft by the St. Louis Rams, Bradford was traded to the Eagles before last season. In six years in the league, Bradford's teams have never posted a winning record.
