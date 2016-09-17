Sports

September 17, 2016 9:08 PM

Turnovers help Elon beat Fayetteville State 26-3

John Gallagher kicked four field goals and Elon capitalized on two interceptions and a fumble to beat Division II member Fayetteville State 26-3 on Saturday.

The Associated Press
ELON, N.C.

John Gallagher kicked four field goals and Elon capitalized on two interceptions and a fumble to beat Division II member Fayetteville State 26-3 on Saturday.

Jack Williams intercepted a second-quarter pass by Fayetteville State's DeMarius Davis, setting up a 38-yard field goal by Gallagher. Maclom Galloway picked off another pass by Davis, which led to a 43-yard Gallagher field goal and Elon's 13-3 halftime lead.

Daniel Thompson hit Jeremiah Bridges on a 17-yard scoring pass on the opening drive of the second half, and then Matt Baker recovered a fumble by Davis, leading to a 44-yard field goal by Gallagher. Gallagher added a 29-yard field goal with six minutes left.

Brandon Gentry scored on a 2-yard run to open the scoring for Elon (2-1), which outgained the Broncos 380 total yards to 163. Thompson was 14 of 27 for 173 yards passing.

Kristopher Haywood kicked a 33-yard field goal for the Broncos (0-3) that was set up by Eric Henderson's fumble recovery.

Related content

Sports

Comments

Videos

Dwyane Wade hosts Miami bike ride before start of season with Chicago Bulls

View more video

Sports Videos

Sports Videos