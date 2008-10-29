Silver Knight

The Silver Knight Awards ceremony will be held at the James L. Knight Center on Wednesday, May 17, 2018 from 7:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

The identities of the 30 Silver Knights (15 in Miami Dade County & 15 in Broward County) and 90 Honorable Mentions (45 in Miami Dade County & 45 in Broward County) are revealed at the ceremony.

Each nominee is introduced and receives a certificate. Silver Knights receive $2,000, a Silver Knight statue and a medallion presented by American Airlines. The Honorable Mentions are presented $500 and an engraved plaque. The cash awards are made possible in part by the generous support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.

It is open seating (no tickets) and general admission. We encourage you to bring underclassman from your school to the ceremony.

