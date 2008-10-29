Submission Deadline

All Silver Knight entries must be delivered by a school’s representative to a drop-off location no later than Friday, February 2, 2018 at 5:00PM.
Each application will be reviewed to confirm that it is complete. All applications (all pages) must be locked and stamped by no later than Monday, January 29, 2018 at 5:00PM and FINAL.
Do not wait until the last minute to lock your applications. Plan ahead!
Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Applications cannot be returned. Each school is encouraged to create a master file of its entries from year to year.
APPLICATION DROP-OFF LOCATIONS
- Miami Herald Media Company
Community Room
3511 NW 91 Avenue
Miami, FL 33172
- Miramar Cultural Center ArtsPark
2400 Civic Center Place
Miramar, FL 33025
DROP-OFF HOURS FOR BOTH LOCATIONS
- Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
- Friday, February 2, 2018 - 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
NOTE: We will accept applications at either location. For example, if you live in Broward but your school is in Miami-Dade, you may drop-off at the Broward location.
