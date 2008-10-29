Silver Knight

Submission Deadline

October 29, 2008 8:04 PM

All Silver Knight entries must be delivered by a school’s representative to a drop-off location no later than Friday, February 2, 2018 at 5:00PM.

Each application will be reviewed to confirm that it is complete. All applications (all pages) must be locked and stamped by no later than Monday, January 29, 2018 at 5:00PM and FINAL.

Do not wait until the last minute to lock your applications. Plan ahead!

Incomplete applications will not be accepted. Applications cannot be returned. Each school is encouraged to create a master file of its entries from year to year.

APPLICATION DROP-OFF LOCATIONS

MIAMI- DADE COUNTY
BROWARD COUNTY

DROP-OFF HOURS FOR BOTH LOCATIONS

  • Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Friday, February 2, 2018 - 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM

NOTE: We will accept applications at either location. For example, if you live in Broward but your school is in Miami-Dade, you may drop-off at the Broward location.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2017 Silver Knights awards ceremony

2017 Silver Knights awards ceremony 25:48

2017 Silver Knights awards ceremony
The 2016 Silver Knight Awards honor South Florida high schools' finest 1:03

The 2016 Silver Knight Awards honor South Florida high schools' finest
Day long rain in Miami Beach submerges part of Collins Avenue 0:32

Day long rain in Miami Beach submerges part of Collins Avenue

View More Video