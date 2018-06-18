Check out what's new in your newspaper

Welcome to the newly redesigned Miami Herald. It’s more organized. There’s more color. And some content has been rearranged. But rest assured, all the world-class news and information you enjoy hasn’t changed a bit. Here’s a day-by-day breakdown of what you’ll find:

Sunday

MAIN SECTION



National/World ,business, obituaries

NEW! LOCAL SECTION



Latest news from Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties

NEIGHBORS (MIAMI-DADE)



Now with expanded weekly content from your neighborhood

SPORTS





TROPICAL SUNDAY





IN DEPTH





Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thurday

Friday