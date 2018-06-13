Lincoln Road's most famous artist wants out

Romero Britto wants out of his Lincoln Road digs.

The internationally renowned Miami-based artist has filed a complaint against his Lincoln Road gallery's landlords saying he has been effectively evicted as a result of a plague of nuisances outside his space.

In his complaint, first reported by the Daily Business Review, Britto and his attorneys accuse landlord The Denison Corporation of allowing "crowds of vagrants to congregate at the property." They also allege that Miami Beach Police "routinely make arrests" there for everything from assault to burglary. And street performers blaring loud music are drawing away potential customers, the complaint states.

As a result, he is seeking to annul his most recent lease, which he signed in 2015 for a 10-year period at a base rent of $55,166 a month plus 4 percent annual increases.

Representatives for Denison have responded by saying the company is not responsible for policing Lincoln Road.





Britto's attorney could not immediately be reached for comment.



