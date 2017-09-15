If you think it was insane to stay while Irma raged, you probably don’t live in the Keys

More Videos 0:40 Florida Keys empty out ahead of Hurricane Irma Pause 0:39 Tropical depression 14 in the Atlantic starts to take shape 0:48 New tropical depression begins to form in the Atlantic 2:01 House swallowed into the ground from Hurricane Irma captured by drone 1:38 Aerial footage shows the devastation from Hurricane Irma in Florida Keys 1:36 Dolphins special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi on Dolphins' punter switch 0:10 Boston Antifa group take credit for 'Racism Is as American as Baseball' sign at Redsox game 0:22 The conditions inside the Hollywood nursing home where eight died 1:53 Number of dead increases at nursing home without AC 0:59 Hurricane Irma forces NFL to reschedule Dolphins-Buccaneers game to Week 11 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Drone video shows the Keys closed off at Mile Marker 74 Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Residents remain unable to access their homes beyond Mile Marker 74 in the Keys as crews continue to repair the damage from Hurricane Irma on Sept. 14, 2017. Esther Medina / McClatchy

