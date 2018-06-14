Despotic apprentice

Is no one else bothered by the fact that while alienating the greatest Western world leaders of democracy, Trump is reaching out to, and making friends with, dictators and despots of countries that have as much misogyny and racism as Trump’s administration?
Barbra Nightingale,
Hollywood
Trump’s appeasement
Neville Chamberlain is best known for his foreign policy of appeasement. Now, in his Machiavellian quest for popularity, so is Donald Trump. He has been giving away the house to Russia and has now doubled down by adding North Korea.
Instead of the trusted big brother, he is nothing but a schoolyard bully to our European allies Germany, France, and United Kingdom. And now he picks on Canada — in his desire to prove he’s uncompromising.
Enough already. It’s just too scary and yes, it’s embarrassing.
Scott F. Rosenberg, Miami
Coach Aaron Feis
God bless Coach Aaron Feis, who sacrificed his life to help save others during the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on Feb. 14.. Feis was not trained on how to handle such carnage, but went into the school and died a hero.
Parkland officer Scot Peterson waited for further information on where the shooter was and what was happening, exactly. Today he lives, disgraced.
Would those who protest against Officer Peterson prefer he also rushed in and died a “hero?”
Fortunately, his training lead him to assess the situation before taking action.
In no way do I discredit Feis, but was it worth him dying when there was no action he could have taken to save a life, not even his own?
Cathy Margoshes, Sunrise
On notice
Re the June 13 Washington Post guest editorial, “We gave Kim more than he gave us.”
Did Kim do good by North Korea’s interests? You, begrudgingly, admit he did.
Did Trump? Well, sort of, says you. Could he have gotten more when he allowed for the temporary stop to the “provocative” war games held jointly with South Korea? Maybe.
But really, consider these points.
Trump put South Korea on notice: No more free lunch! You want our protection? You want 29,000 American boys on your front lines, embedded in your U.S.-equipped Army? Okay, now y’all gotta pay Uncle Sam.
And, maybe Japan pays up, too. Think how that reduces our military budget. Germany, please take notice.
If this speeds the North Korean end to a nuclear program, isn’t it worth a bit of kowtowing? It may take years to make Korea free of nukes. But, consider the alternative.
Sour grapes, y’all.
Allen Markelson,
North Bay Village
Admirable reunion
Re the June 11 story, “A freed Guantánamo prisoner and his ex-guard meet again in remarkable Ramadan reunion.”
What a beautiful story of compassion, friendship, endurance and perseverance. If I had the opportunity to meet both gentlemen, I would bestow a heartfelt hug to both.
Tears came to my eyes reading of the torture that Slahi experienced, yet he still found a way to exhibit love, kindness and respect. I admire him greatly.
I appreciate the Miami Herald’s willingness to share this story.
Tonya Webb,
Snellville, GA
LeBron’s future
Even before he was able to unlace his overused playoff shoes (likely with his non-broken hand), Lebron James was hit with machine-gun like questions about his future.
As juicy as such potential tipping of the hands may be, such pestering is not only premature but invasive. If anyone has earned the right to savor what he accomplished during the season and plot his future in peace, it is Lebron.
Even worse than the timing of the questions is the predictability. Journalists have hours to prepare for post-game interviews.
Asking questions that they know the interviewee is not in the mood to answer and does not properly address the games that have been played, are a reflection of a very shallow approach to the craft of journalism.
When Lebron wants to make public declarations about his future intentions, which has become de rigueur every four years, he is more than savvy enough to know how to reach out to the media.
However, one announcement Heat fans are unfortunately not likely to hear is, “I have decided to take my talents back to South Beach.”
Adrian Elman, Coconut Grove
Costly endeavors
After his summit meeting with Kim Jung Un, Trump declared that the U.S.’s regularly scheduled joint military exercises with South Korea to be “costly” and “provocative” and that they will not continue.
Does this mean that he’ll be calling off his military parade — also costly and provocative, as well as pointless?
And now that he seems so concerned about “costly” excursions, maybe he’ll stop going to Mar-a-Lago every other weekend, which costs both federal and local governments millions each time.
Julianne Craig,
South Miami-Dade
Claims adjustment
WFOR-CBS4 in Miami has been examining the cost of hurricane cleanup in the Keys. Governor Scott, who proclaims that he is a fiscal conservative, is campaigning for Bill Nelson’s Senate seat.
The Keys clean up, as CBS4 has determined, is costing in excess of $900 per mile. The governor ignored bids for the clean up as high as about $130 per mile and as low as $21 per mile.
If he claims he is a fiscal conservative, how did he pick a company that is charging more than $900 per mile? I would challenge his claim that he is a fiscal conservative.
Or is there something else involved?
Ike Semaya, Miami
Boundary fight
Re Miami-Dade County Commission’s upcoming vote on expansion of State Road 836 past the UDB. How many times must we vote against expanding the Urban Development Boundary line?
If our derelict representatives would have had the foresight and backbone to plan ahead and act, we’d have had a cogent transportation plan. This is not it.
Pat Terrell, Miami
For the poor
Craig’s Pantry in Plantation, a privately funded kosher pantry which feeds the poor, requires those who use it to bring three months’ worth of checking account statements. Additionally, someone from the food pantry is required to visit the person’s home.
These requirements are unjust. They told me they want to make sure a wealthy person is not using the pantry to get food. I think a wealthy person would have better things to do.
Edward Netler,
Davie
