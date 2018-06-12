Transport woes

Once again the short sight of local politicians zero in on the quick fix rather than a long term plan for transportation. Building more roads will only mean more cars, where a reliable rapid transit system that goes where people live would make more give up the daily two-hour commute each way.
A simple fix is using what’s left of the medians in 836 and the turnpike to build a Metrorail system. It would go east and west and north and south. It would be more costly, but just ask those commuting from Homestead how much their SunPass bill is every year to sit on a slow moving parking lot.
Keep building roads west and there will be new housing all the way to the Gulf of Mexico. It’s time for our elected commissioners to refuse further expansion of highways without creating more efficient, clean and reliable rapid transit.
We can keep throwing dollars into the pockets of the turnpike and MDX and never see anything but bills, or demand to see some real action for solving our transportation nightmare before we turn into the eastern version of Los Angeles. Not much time left.
Charles Peters, Miami
Lax oversight
Re the June 9 article, “Florida approved thousands of concealed weapons permits without background checks.”
Now that gubernatorial candidate Adam Putnam allowed 134,000 concealed weapons applications to be validated without a background check, (his employees could not log in to the database due to technical issues), is it fair to question whether or not he can lead this state?
I wonder how many skimmers were also on gas pumps that his department inspects as well?
Wesley Glassgow,
Miami
Summit hopes
Now is the time to set aside the grievances many have regarding our duly elected President of the United States and hope that his forthcoming meeting with “Rocket Man” Kim Jong Un, will be viewed as successful.
That he will impress the leader of North Korea not as a “dotard,” but an individual who has a genuine interest in setting the stage for a denuclearized Korea, the signing of a peace agreement between both halves of the Korean nation; the willingness to enter negotiations in which both sides benefit and neither dictates to the other irrevocable and unrealistic demands; and that there is enough mutual trust and accord generated to justify scheduling future constructive discussions.
In addition, I would hope for a peace agreement to be signed by both Koreas, and our president were to be nominated by the Nobel committee to receive special recognition for his efforts, and that he will be sufficiently humble and gracious to share the award with his Korean counterparts.
Arvey I. Rogers, Miami
Cuban history
Re the June 7 letter, “View of Cuba,” which referred to the May 25 op ed piece, “If you had a great time in Cuba, then you really didn’t see Cuba.”
If my father were alive, he’d say that if ignorance hurt, letter writer Miriam Pearson-Martinez would be screaming in pain.
Poverty in some areas of Cuba may have predated the revolution, but personal liberty did not. Before the disastrous Castro regime, if any Cuban citizen wanted to leave Cuba, they could do so freely, and take whatever belongings they wanted with them. Cuba wasn’t the island prison it became after the revolution. In fact, Cuba was a highly developed nation before the revolution, not the third-world “developing” nation that Pearson-Martinez describes.
And the embargo only cut off trade with the United States. Food, medicine, and essential goods have been available to Cuba through trade with the rest of the world.
The lack of these items is due to the Cuban government not making them available to the common citizen, and using the U.S. as a scapegoat to make them believe that the deprivation they have inflicted on their own citizens is the fault of the U.S. embargo.
Lynn Guarch-Pardo,
Coral Gables
Damaging healthcare
The most damaging action by the Trump administration against the most needy health care patients is going practically unnoticed.
The pact Trump promised to keep is violated by his Justice Department request to the federal court to end protections for people with pre-existing conditions. This means higher premiums for women, sick and elderly people and the most vulnerable, forcing millions to become uninsured. This is in response to the litigation advanced by 20 Republican state attorneys general, including Florida.
Yes, we can go back to 2010 before the implementation of ACA. Is this the Republican plan to improve people’s health?
Remember it at election time. We need leaders that work for us, not against us!
Jose R. Fox,
Coral Gables
Merit over money
The Nelson-Scott race is a golden opportunity for voters to demonstrate that a good track record is more important than a multi-million dollar media campaign in winning elections.
If we are ever to control the influence of money in elections, we need more elections to be won on the candidate’s demonstrated merits rather than dollars spent on expensive ads.
Helene B. Dudley,
Miami
Bus shelters
Blazing hot sun and torrential rain are exactly what commuters endure while waiting for a bus. It is heart breaking to see our people suffering this way. There is no reason for it.
Bus stops should have sufficient coverage: Four posts and a roof is not expensive and extremely necessary!
We are a world-class city with huge traffic problems. Making public transportation more comfortable is a major step in the right direction. Summer is here in force. Let’s help our commuters now!
Sandra Gilbert,
Miami Beach
Thought and action
It’s understood that the Democrats are the minority party in Congress (House of Representatives and the Senate), but what has become of their voices in response to all that is happening in Washington, D.C.?
Senator Charles Schumer seems to be the lone voice questioning the president’s actions. If the midterm elections are of such importance to remedying the imbalance in Congress, why is there such silence?
What will it take to demonstrably counteract the GOP’s compliant complicity to the executive branch?
The Democrats should be setting the tone as the American people await the completion of Mueller’s investigation.
In the words of Ralph Waldo Emerson, “thought is the blossom; language is the bud; action is the fruit behind it.”
Marshall Sober,
Bay Harbor Islands
Comments