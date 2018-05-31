Passionate student

The May 23 Miami Herald op-ed piece by Kai Koerber, “At Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, I saw how the mental problems of a fellow student turned him into a killing monster,” was illuminating. Koerber’s vision to take on mental health care solutions in schools is more than admirable. There is nothing more fulfilling than having a passion.
It’s amazing that Koerber went from touting video games like Nukaworld and SkyrimRemaster on his social media accounts to articulate such an eloquent intercourse regarding the scourge of ostracization and form the Societal Reform Corporation in such short time. I applaud him and wish him the best of luck and success in his future.
I’m only sad that it took the tragic events of the Parkland massacre to elicit such enthusiasm from a popular and personable kid.
J.L. Hansen, Sunrise
Let’s cancel Trump
When asked to comment on the racist tweet of Roseanne Barr, which led to the cancellation of her show on the ABC network, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders dodged the question and said the president had more important issues to deal with.
Really?
I implore Special Counsel Mueller to please expedite his seemingly never-ending investigation so that we can perhaps end this national nightmare and cancel the Trump Show as well.
Larry Silverstein, Hollywood
A public service
While I have not yet decided for whom I will vote for governor, I am very grateful for the investigative journalism being done by Carl Hiaasen and the Miami Herald regarding Adam Putnam’s fund-raising and voting history.
In particular, Hiassen is performing a huge public service by informing us about Publix’s history of large campaign contributions to a state grocery store regulator.
I was surprised to learn of the preferential treatment Publix has received from Putnam. Publix is not the old-time Florida company with the cute ads and salt & pepper shakers that I thought it was.
Many thanks for keeping them honest and us informed.
Eileen Patrick, Tallahassee
Party goes kaput
During an interview on May 29, Mitt Romney said he would not recommend Donald Trump as a role model for his grandchildren. Yet Romney, surprisingly, approved of many of his policies. This is the apparent position of the Republican Party, which is a particularly pernicious and destructive indulgence in cherry-picking.
At no time in our history has bad behavior — incessant lying, disregard for the separation of powers, maligning individuals and groups, and lack of transparency regarding finances — of this magnitude by an American President been tolerated. Moreover, no institution across the broad spectrum of contemporary American society tolerates such behavior from its leader.
Congress and the Commander-in-Chief do not accept it from military leaders; boards of regents/governors, boards of trustees, school boards, and other educational institutions and governing bodies do not accept it from leaders of their universities, colleges, and schools; the faith community does not accept it from its religious leaders; and the news media do not tolerate it among its ranks.
Furthermore, the attitude of the Republican Party’s leadership toward the POTUS is alarmingly analogous to the situation in Germany during the 1930s. The GOP now, like the National Socialist German Workers’ Party (Nazi for short) then, has apparently opted for pragmatism over principles, remaining in power over adhering to tradition, and succumbing to the demons within them rather than the angels.
When faith is lost and honor dies, the party is dead.
Whittington B. Johnson, Miami
Always negative
Herald columnist Fabiola Santiago has done it again. This will be short and perhaps not so sweet.
The negativity continues. Most recently, an ongoing attack of President Trump, and then adverse info concerning Publix, and on May 30, an attack on Gov. Scott: “Memo to Gov. Rick Scott: A real Floridian doesn’t get hysterical over rain and squalls.” Who will it be next?
Does this so-called writer have any positive thoughts in her mind? If so, it would be a welcome sign.
Kurt Zoeller, Hialeah
Canceled TV show
Roseanne Barr’s show gets canceled because she made extremely ugly tweets. Let’s be grateful for her. Now that finally there is a consequence for spouting dangerous garbage, civility will return.
Now, when are politicians going to stand up for decency? (Thank you, Mitt Romney). Could lack of honor finally have reached a tipping point? You rock, ABC-TV.
Jeff Haller, Cutler Bay
Troubled town
North Bay Village continues to be rocked by scandals large and small. The residents’ faith in our government has gotten so bad that there is now serious consideration to dissolving the city.
The Herald’s May 23 article about the mayor’s part in all of this, “How a dispute over stationery turned this mayor’s tenure into ‘a Greek tragedy,’” was spot on. It’s clearly a personal issue that has spiraled out of control.
In the meantime, these three fragile islands in the middle of the bay have no resiliency plan, no plan for corridor integration and our school continues to under-perform. The mayor should worry less about the note cards and more about the Village she is supposed to be leading.
Kevin Vericker, North Bay Village
Makes sense?
Rudy Giuliani said, “If the spying was inappropriate, that means we may have an entirely illegitimate investigation.” Does this mean if the spying was appropriate, we may have an entirely illegitimate presidency?
Joanne Miles, Hollywood
Proud of students
I just want to express how proud I am of all the Parkland High School students who have turned an unspeakable tragedy into such an amazing, worthy and much-needed cause!
The courage and determination of these young people makes me hopeful and optimistic about the future of our country and of the world.
I hope and pray that they will continue to fight for what they believe in, and will never give up, no matter what! What an inspiration they are for all of us. God bless them!
Carmen Jacobson, West Kendall
Status quo
In Beth Lew-Williams’ May 30 editorial, “Memorializing African-American lynching victims is past due, and it must be only a start,” she eludes to police brutality. I don’t think she carried it far enough.
The killing of African-Americans by the police in the 21st century is a continuation of the 20th century practice of lynching. Terrible!
Michael P. Pacin, Miami
