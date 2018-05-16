Let’s value Miami-Dade teachers

Re the May 15 letter, “What’s the value of a teacher’s hard work?”
I agree with Mauricio Restrepo Jr., Florida does not value its public school teachers. As a public school teacher in Miami-Dade County, I would not advise college students to graduate with a degree in teaching.
If you are looking to raise a family and buy a house on a teacher’s salary here, stop dreaming. This will never be possible as 91 percent of homes are too expensive on a median teacher’s income.
Miami-Dade school district’s idea to attract teachers is to build affordable housing at or near a public school. This is an absurd way to attract qualified teachers. How about paying teachers for what they are worth? How about paying teachers like any professional? Does a doctor or a lawyer have to find three to four additional jobs to help put food on the the table?
If you want to survive in this county or in Florida, do not become a teacher. Maybe Florida’s legislators and the school districts will finally realize that teachers are not disposable products when classrooms are empty of teachers.
Mayade Ersoff, Palmetto Bay
Steel trap
After reading the May 6 article, “Investors want to bring Dade a steel mill, cite Trump,” I realize that I own that property, along with 2.75 million other citizens.
So why did Mayor Gimenez’s family think they could build a steel mill on our property without asking us first? I guess because politicians have, over the years, sold off our access to the ocean and the bay, have over-developed without proper infrastructure, and then forced us to pay for the right to sit in daily traffic jams with ever increasing tolls. They apparently think we enjoy this abuse.
I’ll be at the next meeting trying to get more info on this project. I’m also hoping I can get one of the commissioners or the mayor’s family members to join with me on my plans to build an eco-friendly nuclear waste disposal plant. I only need about 200 acres. I already have a PR campaign worked out: Jobs and lower taxes. That seems to work for every other project, even though wages never go up and taxes never go down.
Alfred McKnight, El Portal
Embassy in Jerusalem
I was always under the impression that our government placed its embassy where the host country housed its government. That made sense for the ease of communicating policy and keeping our ambassador close with the host government. Why our country delayed and made promises that never came to fruition, is mind boggling.
When did common sense leave the political arena? As a government, ours must have the face of indecision and procrastination to the free world.
We finally have a leader who does what he says he is going to do. It’s strange that only main stream media can highlight a porn star and an ambulance chasing attorney and give very little coverage to the good that is happening in our country today. It only illustrates how deep the swamp is.
Jack A. Smith, Aventura
Palestinian deaths
As Israeli troops killed nearly 100 Palestinians in Gaza since May 14, our politicians have made a grave error in Israel. Gaza, for years, has been a poverty-stricken Israeli holding pen for Palestinian refugees.
According to archival evidence, Israeli forces violently expelled Palestinians from hundreds of towns deemed demographically necessary for a future Israel. Most of Gaza’s population are UN refugees whose families have survived this tragic ethnic cleansing. Justice eludes these refugees in Gaza, who somehow are subsisting under a 12-year-long Israeli blockade.
Successive Israeli governments have been clear that no refugee from Gaza is allowed back to reclaim land in Israel. And now, Israel has shown its hand. It will shoot with lethal force any unarmed Palestinian who would try to cross the border.
Our drone-like diplomatic, easy-dollar support for Israel is pathetic. Israel is an economic and military Goliath compared to an impoverished and disenfranchised Palestinian people. I only wonder which circle of hell is reserved for our politicians who stay silent, clapping for an embassy building, while their actions abet cold-blooded murder?
Matthew Bewley, Miami
Trade twist
If the Chinese company ZTE has clearly been shown to have violated sanctions on Iran and then lied after they were caught, how can President Trump waive the penalties? Are the sanctions written in law? If they are law and penalties are specified, how can they be waived? Is the president giving them a Presidential Corporate pardon? Are we ruled by law or whim?
I would like the trade dispute with China to be resolved, but am uncomfortable with “the ends justify the means;” that slope is far too slippery.
Mary Zins, Miami
Wrong formula
If a place were devoid of features, ambiance and personality, it might have to settle for being the setting of a flashy, intrusive car race like Formula One, which City of Miami commissioners are skidding into deciding for us. Words like grotesque, garish and goofy come to mind. Miami neither requires nor deserves that mayhem and crush on its downtown boulevards.
Dull towns might have to beckon noise, intrusion, and sham glamour to get noticed, but Miami is already a worldwide destination and can get by on its halcyon landscapes, idyllic shores, shining waves and glistening palms.
Let another iconic city — one which only has available roadways and vistas of industrial buildings — serve as the hapless backdrop for that road race’s clutter, cacophony and chaos.
Miami is a pastoral poem and a graceful queen among metropolises. No need to stoop to conquer world travelers’ hearts. Tow that Formula One idea out of town.
Miriam Rosen, Miami
Too much traffic
Re Fabiola Santiago’s May 13 article, “American Dream Miami will make your bad commute a hell on earth,” it may be the best item ever written in the Herald.
How has this project been railroaded down our throats? The Palmetto cannot handle one more car, even with the current expansion. Why is traffic throughout the county a total failure? All the traffic studies are wrong.
To our elected officials hiding in downtown: Get out in the streets like the working people do every day and see that the developers’ contributions will not alleviate the situation. Enough is enough. Vote No.
Joel Benes, Hialeah
La dolce vita
The return of Silvio Berlusconi to Italian political life means that Europe will finally have a statesman with the political stature, the gravitas and the moral fortitude to equal that of the President of the United States. Bravissimo!
Patrick Alexander, Coral Gables
