Re Greg Cote’s March 30 column on the Marlins ball club, “Ballpark’s sideshow can’t hide weak team:” I’ve been going to Marlins games from the start. There have always been bells and whistles, dancing girls on the dugouts, giveaways, etc.
I’m not quite old enough to remember the days of peppy organ music while men smoking stogies filled out their scorecards, but I can tell you they’re not coming back.
Tim Turman, Cutler Bay
Gaza violence
Re the April 2 story “Israel rejects calls for inquiry into Gaza violence:” Hamas, by its own enabling document, is sworn not just to Israel’s destruction, but to the murder of every Jew in the world. Its raison d’etre is killing Jews.
Its charter makes clear that if there were no Israel, all of Hamas’ members and supporters would roam the world killing Jews.
Richard Sherman, Margate
Future plans
Given the apparent inevitability of a nuclear attack by North Korea, I’ve decided that it is only prudent to build a bomb shelter in my back yard. Unfortunately, given the relentless pace of sea-level rise, I am uncertain just how deep I can reasonably plan to dig.
I consulted the expert in this field, the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). In spite of reports to the contrary, its recorded data for Miami and its projections going forward predict a rise in local sea levels of one inch every 11 years. NOAA recordings for various locations around the globe during the past 100 years show a similar pattern.
This small but steady increase in sea levels has continued at a more or less constant rate in spite of the proliferation of the internal combustion engine, the industrialization of North America, two world wars, the jet engine and untold numbers of nuclear weapons tests.
So as I make plans for the future, the critical question is: Are the seas rising or is it more likely the case that the sky is falling?
Frank Ucci, Palmetto Bay
A first step
It would be good if gun-rights proponents and lawmakers actually read the Second Amendment. Gun rights are based upon militia purposes for the common defense. Automatic weapons are a threat to the common defense. The weapons are not part of a solution; they are a major part of the problem.
There is no simple cure. Problems frequently have several causes and require several solutions. But getting weapons of war off the streets is the first step. Then we’ll go from there. When lawmakers such as Sen. Marco Rubio actually read and think and face realities, regardless how much money they have received from the NRA and others, we can make progress.
Charles Levine,
Hollywood
VA care for some
I am a veteran fully entitled to Veterans Administration care. There are different criteria based on when and where you served that determine the level of care you might receive. I did not receive a disability because of my service, but am still entitled to full VA care. I have never used VA care because of my ability to have my own healthcare plan and my doubts about the quality of care from the VA.
The government should not be providing care for veterans unless they have a service-connected disability or are retired from active duty after a full military career. Just because someone put in two, three or four years of service, it should not entitle them to a lifetime of care.
John Falcone,
Palmetto Bay
Over development
Kudos to Eugene P. Rosenthal for his March 25 letter to the editor, “Urban density.” He is absolutely right in his observations of the harm being done to this once lovely place to live, work, retire or visit. Because of developers, builders and politicians’ rampant greed, Miami-Dade is deteriorating into a crowded place that will earn it a reputation of cities like New York, where visitors often remark, “It’s a nice place to visit, but I wouldn’t want to live there.”
Our county is stretched out over 1,800 square miles (about 800 of which are inhabited); we will never have a public transit system that would be as helpful as the one in New York City. Los Angeles has one, but it has never done anything to stop the congestion and gridlock on their freeways. If county commissioners and the planning ans zoning board do not stop with this explosion of construction, which causes thousands more people to come here, we are doomed to live in a place where the quality of life will be destroyed for those of us already here.
Enough!
Esther Bonnie Cintron, Miami Lakes
Shared hope
Re the March 27 letter “Give students Nobel:” I share the writer’s hope that the students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.
As the five student organizers of the March for Our Lives appeared on the cover of Time magazine, we can hope to see these outstanding young people become Time’s Person of the Year for 2018.
This honor would shine more light on the Parkland students and their awesome movement. This would help build on their message of #NeverAgain to senseless gun violence and political inaction.
Connie Goodman-Milone,
Miami
Violent spike
A London newspaper recently reported that the murder rate in London, between February and March, was greater than the murder rate in New York City. Considering how difficult it is to get a gun in England, how can this be?
Well, you don’t need a gun to kill someone; a knife, a club, poison, vehicles and explosives all work quite well.
Russ Stabley,
Pompano Beach
Sen. Milquetoast
Doesn’t Sen. Marco Rubio get it? If he were truly interested in those in Parkland and the rest of the state, he would simply say, “I support banning automatic weapons like the AR-15.”
A simple statement of belief. That is what many of us want. Instead, he hides behind the $3 million he received from the NRA and other gun groups.
It is not just a question of “something that could also pass,” but a statement of strong support showing backbone.
Ellen Wacher,
Hollywood
Coffee, anyone?
Re the March 31 story “Cuban Coffee 101:” Just to set the record straight: If you drink a regular 8-ounce cup of American coffee, you drink about 95 milligrams of caffeine.
If you drink a small 1-ounce “cafecito” you drink only 64 milligrams of caffeine. If you drink an entire colada, like I do, yes, your intake is way higher: about 256 mg of caffeine.
But, otherwise, the little thimbles that are served at the ventanitas hardly contain any caffeine, they are about half an ounce.
Marcelo Salup,
Coral Gables
