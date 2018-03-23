Wayne Huizenga was a legendary South Florida businessman and sports owner. He brought Major League Baseball and NHL hockey to South Florida as the original owner of the Marlins and Panthers.
He also owned the Miami Dolphins. He first bought a partial stake in the team in 1990, and brought control of the team in 1993. He sold a controlling interest in the team in 2008 to Stephen Ross.
During his career as businessman, he launched three Fortune 500 companies: Waste Management, Blockbuster Entertainment, and AutoNation.
We’ll remember Wayne Huizenga as a legendary South Florida businessman and sports owner always and forever.
Never miss a local story.
Wayne Huizenga, RIP.
Paul Bacon,
Hallandale Beach
Regional theater
For more than three decades, I worked in nonprofit institutional and Broadway commercial theatre. My credits include the Kennedy Center, Yale Repertory Theatre and Jujamcyn Theaters, one of the three major Broadway theatre owner/operators.
Miami and its surrounding area have the demographics for an institutional theater of prominence. Potential success exists with the two-theater, historically restored Coconut Grove Playhouse plan proposed by the Coconut Grove Theater Foundation.
Looking at other successful League of Resident Theatre operations in comparable U.S. markets, research proves that a fiscally prudent business plan focusing on audience, community and fund raising, requires a venue of at least 700 seats to capitalize on vital weekend and holiday income potential. A smaller venue would limit revenue growth and wouldn’t create enough foot traffic to help revitalize downtown Coconut Grove.
Miami deserves the Theater Foundation’s plan — one that combines responsible historic preservation, 21st-century technology and the best in artistic programming.
Howard Rogut,
Boca Raton
Gables vs. NRA
As a Coral Gables resident, I was proud to know that the city’s mayor and commission proposed a ban on any firearms, including assault weapons, to be sold within our city limits.
I was shocked to learn that there is a state law that prevents cities from such a ban.
This is pure out-and-out manipulation of the justice system by the National Rifle Association (NRA) because of its constant financial contributions to Florida lawmakers, who are nothing more than puppets.
Instead of lawmakers representing the people of Florida, who voted them in, they continue to let the NRA line their pockets despite the huge majority of residents who want to abolish assault weapons.
All municipalities with any sense of morality should vote against assault weapons.
We, the people, are in the majority, yet that Florida law exists.
Shame on those Florida lawmakers. They have the blood of the next massacre on their hands if this law is allowed to continue. How can this be a democracy when the NRA calls the shots?
Mayor Valdes-Fauli and Coral Gables commissioners had their hearts in the right place, but yet again money talks, and you know the rest.
Lucita L. Moran,
Coral Gables
Show some mercy
To all gun dealers, I humbly plead: Have a heart and ban the “assault.”
Mollie Rudt,
Miami Beach
Naive pills
Sometimes I think the Miami Herald Editorial Board takes “naive” pills.
A presidential election has always been, and will continue to be, a knock-down, drag-out, no-holds-barred fight. Both Obama campaigns used new data mining and analysis techniques and caught the Republicans off guard.
By 2014, the Republicans learned their lesson and hired the best person in the industry to lead their 2016 presidential effort. The simple truth is that Robby Mook, the head of the Clinton campaign, got technologically outsmarted and made the horrendous mistake of taking people and states for granted. It was no surprise.
Mook always came across as an arrogant, somewhat heartless and elitist person who should never have been selected to run the Clinton campaign.
The entire Facebook brouhaha, at least as far as making it a Trump story, is nonsense.
Robert E. Panoff, Pinecrest
Saving landmarks
On March 21, I attended an Urbanism Summit at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Coconut Grove to learn more about efforts to preserve and safeguard Miami-Dade County’s historic, one-of-kind landmarks.
I was encouraged by the attendance and overwhelming support from the community, all of whom committed themselves to advancing the cause of preservation.
In the past, the county has fallen short of protecting its historically significant landmarks, such as Tobacco Road in the Brickell neighborhood and, arguably, the Miami Herald headquarters, which anchored one of our county’s most important media institutions, along the shores of Biscayne Bay.
The summit brought together business, civic and political leaders from the private and public sectors to discuss ways to fund and manage preservation projects and how technology and national organizations can assist local efforts.
Although much has changed in Miami, from soaring skylines to sprawling suburbs, we must do all we can to protect and safeguard historical landmarks. If we don’t, future generations of Miamians will not be able to share the same opportunities we have long taken for granted, such as marveling at the grandeur of Vizcaya.
David Saul Acosta,
Homestead
Insider trades
I hope the SEC is keeping track of who was selling and buying before and after the president decided to impose the tariffs on China. I sure wish I could have had a heads up!
Jeff Parks, Miami
Urban density
Are we mad? Apparently we are. A few days ago, the Miami Herald published an article about plans to raze some high-rise condos and replace them with even taller ones.
Does the city need a greater density of people? Haven’t we realized the consequences of enticing more residents to areas already choked with traffic? There is only one faction that can benefit from this: Developers. Owning a small piece of Miami real estate should not give owners the right to ruin the lives of others living in the area.
It is practically impossible to go anywhere in Miami at any time of the day or night without encountering traffic that barely moves, if it moves at all. There is a finite limit to the number of people any area can support. Miami has long since surpassed that number.
Whoever is in charge of city planning must wake up to the fact that this city is severely overcrowded and stop issuing permits that will make a bad situation worse.
Eugene P. Rosenthal,
Miami
Comments