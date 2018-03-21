Investigate accident

Don’t blame the owner, the builder, the engineers, the designers, the paid-off politicians or non-union workers; instead, attack the nearest government agency (FDOT) for not divining the need for an unasked for road closing. Why not blame the Obama administration as well?
The Herald, with its deserved legacy for investigative journalism, should once again show its spurs and get to the truth of why a suspension bridge without suspension cables (literally, belt and suspenders) would be erected across one of the nation’s busiest thoroughfares in the first place.
John H. Schulte,
Coral Gables
Trump is a threat
President Donald Trump’s recent refusal to join the United Kingdom’s condemnation of Russia for its nerve gas attack against a former Russian spy in London, and the abrupt firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson for expressly joining such condemnation, are just the latest acts of Trump to ally this country with Russian interests.
Trump refuses to criticize Russia for anything — including Russia’s wide-spread interference with our 2016 presidential election. He has refused to impose the severe sanctions that Congress almost unanimously passed to penalize Russia for this interference, and steadfastly refuses to do anything to prevent Russia from interfering in the upcoming midterm congressional elections.
Under Trump, Vladimir Putin has found a true friend and can do almost anything he wants without incurring any serious opposition from the United States.
Ronald Reagan would turn over in his grave if he knew of Trump’s abject submission to Russia. Trump represents a security threat to the United States.
Phillip Hubbart, Miami
Never Again
One month ago, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas community lost 17 of our own to gun violence. Within hours, we mobilized to send the world a simple message: Never Again.
We have watched our youngest rally to the cause of protecting people from experiencing this nightmare. It is, at times like these, when the sense and meaning of community become literal. We have seen our community come together for one another in unimaginable and truly innumerable ways. We have learned that our community extends beyond Marjory’s beloved Everglades and across state lines, even to other continents. This is now a worldwide movement to protect everyone from gun violence.
I ask everyone to take three simple actions today. First, call your member of Congress and ask that they support gun violence prevention legislation. Secondly, Make the Promise at www.sandyhookpromise.org and help bring their no-cost, violence prevention programs to our schools and community. Third, join the nearest March for Our Lives on Saturday, March 24, and make your voice heard loud and clear: Never Again.
Anabelle Andon,
Hollywood
Wider net
The life of Cirque du Soleil aerial acrobatic Yann Arnaud could have been spared if a safety net would have been used. Not using one is just plain reckless. No one in their right mind wants to see someone plunge to their death while performing a death-defying act.
My hope is that this tragedy will be a wake-up call, so that Arnaud’s death will not be in vain. If Cirque du Soleil doesn’t start protecting their performers, it would serve them right if their ticket sales took a plunge.
JoAnn Lee Frank,
Clearwater
Mendacious
How ironic that a career FBI executive is being charged with lack of candor by a lying U.S. Attorney General and a president who has lied more than 3,000 times in the 14 months that he has been in office.
This administration never ceases to amaze me with it’s lack of character. What an embarrassment!
Allan Tavss, Miami
Inspect materials
In all the commentary I read in the March 18 Miami Herald, the only allusion to the new type of concrete used in the FIU pedestrian bridge was a bullet point in the FDOT article: “FDOT served as a consultant on dozens of details, such as how to get a concrete mixture combination approved.”
I had read elsewhere that the mixture used was Geopolymer Concrete, or GPC, and that this was the first Accelerated Bridge Construction with self-cleaning GPC in the world. I also read GPC mixtures reportedly have significant curing-time-to-strength considerations, i.e. the faster the curing mixtures are, the stronger they are, but pose greater challenges in their use by their faster curing times. Additionally, its strength reportedly is impacted by ambient temperature, curing and humidity.
Much has been written about the seemingly flawed decisions in this tragic failure. The choice of using self-cleaning GPC is one subject worthy of further scrutiny, as it appears that it was not a practical approach to a dangerous street crossing.
Jack Miller, Stuart
Guns laws
I was 10 years old when WWII ended. My grade school years were defined by weekly practice sessions to hide under our desks to protect us in case of bomb attacks.
It is outrageous to think our country now needs protection from the NRA to protect our schools. We need new gun laws to protect everyone.
Sue Browning, Miami
Lacking principles
Not enough attention has been paid to the Trump administration’s firing of Andrew McCabe, just two days before he was set to retire after 20 year of distinguished service to our country. It’s an action that could cost McCabe his pension as well as his reputation.
Once again, the president has shown himself to be without any sense of morality or compassion.
Daniel Klein, Hollywood
Can’t beat ‘em
For $40 a year, you can become an NRA member. If 3 or 4 million new members join, you think we could change the political narrative? I’m in for 40 bucks!
Dan Givens, Miami
Let’s keep Melreese
Re the very selfish March 19 letter by Patty Bared, “Melreese for soccer:” All she wrote was about the convenience for her and her family. Did not mention or care one iota for the many who play golf at Melreese, one of the finest public golf courses left in Miami. You can play all 365 days of the year and is enjoyed by locals and tourists alike.
The soccer stadium will not be used every day of the year like the golf course. MLS teams play about 17 home games a year in the regular season. Why don’t they play in an existing facility like Marlins Stadium? The Marlins are going to need the extra income as baseball attendance will be down for sure. Let’s try to preserve the few green spaces we still have in the city!
H.E. Navarrete, Miami
