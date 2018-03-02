Refreshing example

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s shock and disappointment are understandable. In addition to feeling rejection and anger, he and his staff must resume the work of finding a successor to their retiring chancellor, a task they correctly assumed had concluded.
In Miami-Dade County, our school system and the entire community rightly cheered. If the positions were reversed, so would our feelings.
However, and without diminishing New York’s disappointment, our community and Superintendent Alberto Carvalho have a relationship. He is known here. Been here for years. Is a recognizable presence.
As the grateful beneficiaries of Carvalho’s decision, we should wish de Blasio and his staff the best.
We share the same objective — to place the most qualified and talented persons in positions to advance the education of this nation’s future — our children.
When their wounds heal, Mayor DeBlasio and his staff should respect Carvalho’s decision.
Carvalho’s comments revealed he struggled greatly with his decision. Nevertheless, he expressed himself with his usual eloquence and poise. The man has class.
Those who occupy positions of leadership should all reflect on what they can learn from how Carvalho handles himself.
Jose A. Bolaños,
Coral Gables
Smart choice
Wise decision by school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho to stay. Why trade the Magic City for the Naked City?
And to make amends to New York, please send Derek Jeter back there. Perhaps he can dismantle blizzards as well as the Marlins.
Sid Morris, West Kendall
Heart over head
If prestige, power and money could buy love, school Superintendent Alberto Carvalho would be packing his bags for New York. But he loves our kids, and we love him — and how he’s improved our school system.
Once again, fortunately, the heart has ruled the head. Well done, Superintendent — and well done, residents of Miami-Dade.
Dennis McDougle, Miami
Fewer guns
The NRA solution to any problem is more guns. Students, teachers, school administrators, law enforcement — nobody wants to put guns in schools. But Republicans persist in wanting to arm teachers. They also want to harden schools: metal detectors, bullet-proof glass, locked exterior doors, lockable interior doors, more armed guards, etc.
If all this were done — at great expense — what would keep somebody from attacking children on a school bus? Shall we make every school bus an armored vehicle? Put an armed cop on board?
The obvious and inexpensive solution is to ban the sale and ownership of assault weapons. The federal government can undertake a program of buying back all the assault weapons already out there — and giving them to the military, thus reducing the cost of buying them from the manufacturers.
The argument, “How do you define an assault weapon?” raised by the NRA, is spurious. If Dick’s Sporting Goods can figure it out, why can’t the Republican Party?
Frederick Mitchel,
Fort Lauderdale
Sheriff unreliable
Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel was directly involved in two mass shootings within 53 weeks where chaos reigned at the scene.
He continues to be responsible for police operations in 14 Broward cities, unincorporated Broward and the Fort Lauderdale airport.
Warren Gillis, Coral Springs
Under the Hammer
I have learned a lot about Marion Hammer, former NRA president and its Florida lobbyist. With the power she wields over the GOP, she has brainwashed lawmakers every bit as much as Jim Jones, David Koresh, and Reverend Moon brainwashed their followers.
Hammer is the brains behind the “concealed carry,” Stand Your Ground and Docs vs. Glocks laws.
She is completely delusional that more guns, of all kinds, for all ages, are the solution. Her bills have spread like a disease throughout our country.
It’s ironic that legislators all agree that the mentally ill should not have access to guns, when the person truly leading the NRA is clearly mentally unstable.
Jackie Kellogg,
Key Biscayne
Protect children
Florida requires our children to attend school. It is compulsory. The state must therefore use reasonable care to protect our children. The state knew, or should have known, that schools have been under attack.
I say that the state is guilty of willful, wanton and reckless, criminal negligence in its failure to protect children.
Our schools are under attack. We must place six to eight armed police officers or National Guardsmen in each school in America.
Stephen R. McLean,
Naples
Trump’s tariffs
President Trump proposed a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on imports of aluminum. The immediate effect was a loss of more than 400 points in the Dow Jones Average index.
Tariffs raise costs and, ultimately, prices for consumers. Most Americans benefit from free trade through the greater availability of goods and lower prices. Furthermore, tariffs will cost American jobs, as foreign countries retaliate against American exporters.
Congress passed the Smoot-Hawley Act in 1930 to protect U.S. manufacturers. The result? Worldwide trade collapsed and turned a bad recession into a depression.
Tariffs are bad policy, They protect the few at the expense of the many.
Barry Rabinowitz,
Plantation
Kids always know
While thinking back to the Jurassic Era when I was in high school, it occurred to me that, even before the Internet, social media and cell phones, we always knew far more than our teachers, school administrators and parents about what was going on with our classmates.
Now, with all of the modern means of communication, today’s students have to know far more. It would be a giant step toward preventing a Parkland-type shooting if we could somehow tap into that database on a continuous basis.
This would not be an easy task. Like we did decades ago, today’s teens covet their privacy. That boundary allows a teen to feel a degree of autonomy, which they wouldn’t give up easily.
What mechanism can be put in place to allow students to feel comfortable communicating their concerns to adults? Perhaps an anonymous tip line that can be accessed 24/7 by text, email or voicemail. Why anonymous? Because another thing that has not changed is that, in general, teens do not like to snitch on each other.
Robert E. Panoff,
Pinecrest
