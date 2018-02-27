Ballot power

Skip the evasive talk about teachers with guns, mental health testing, metal detectors at every school entrance, bullet-proof protectors, etc.
Any elected official who will not declare that assault weapons should be banned should not receive our votes.
Norman Scovronick,
Hallandale
Cold equation
Never miss a local story.
In her Feb. 25 article, “Parkland shooting makes Florida the target for gun politics. How far will it go?” Mary Ellen Klas writes about the “calculus Senate Republicans must make.”
Do they take even minimal steps that even their own polling suggests are popular to curb gun use or do they continue to ignore the problem, thereby avoiding the risk of alienating “the most active members of their conservative base?”
Wouldn’t it be wonderful if for once the calculus was, “What is the right thing to do, no matter the political fallout?”
Sylvan Seidenman, Miami
Safety everywhere
Surely this time it will be different, thanks to the articulate, informed and empowered young people in the “Never Again” movement. But why stop with making schools safe?
I would like every child to be safe in the playground, in the shopping mall, at the movie theater and everywhere they go in the country.
Helene B. Dudley, Miami
School shootings
In the aftermath of the Parkland school shooting, something good is on the rise. I am proud of young people who are protesting the lack of sensible gun laws.
High-level public officials, all across the spectrum, are being called out for their support of laws backed by the NRA. It appears that many politicians are singing from the same hymn book in support of the gun lobby. From one side of their mouths they are offering prayers for the victims’ families and out the other side they are praising the AR-15 and other rapid-fire weapons.
Without shame, Adam Putnam, Florida Republican gubernatorial candidate, boasts that he is a “proud #NRASELLOUT.” I hope that voters send him a strong message in November that his services are no longer needed in our state.
Lawmakers can’t have it both ways — suggesting that teachers be armed while still holding them accountable for student achievement.
As a former public school educator, I’ve always voted and will continue to do so. As a former civil rights protestor, I support the efforts of students everywhere and say to them, “Keep fighting the good fight.”
Ollie Daniels,
Pembroke Pines
Forever young
I am an 85-year-old woman who lives about 25 minutes from Parkland, where the horrific massacre took place.
I remember marching for civil rights in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in the l960s. I remember marching for women’s rights in Washington, D.C., in the 1970s. I am now ready to join millions of citizens throughout our country to march for our human right to live freely and without fear of being killed with these weapons of mass destruction.
Now is the time — as we are being led by these incredibly articulate, passionate, dedicated young people — to take our place among them so that we can move safely around our country, and in our schools, churches, synagogues, malls, concert venues and athletic arenas.
Now absolutely is the time to ban the hundreds of styles of guns that were not around when the Second Amendment was conceived.
You can keep your muskets!
But it is time to pass the legislation that will ban assault weapons. Australia did it. Every civilized country in the world has common-sense gun laws. It is time we join the human race again. It is time to save our country.
Suzanne Rosoff,
Boynton Beach
Healing source
On Feb. 18, in the midst of all the sadness, grief and political strife of the Parkland massacre, my husband and I attended an event that renewed our optimism and restored our spirits.
Pilobolus, a troupe that combines dance, acrobatics, and shadow theater, performed “Shadowland” at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center in Cutler Bay. The production was a total delight; innovative, whimsical, thoughtful, and totally professional.
Hats off to Culture Shock, and to everyone else who helped support this performance. And thank heavens for the arts, which can be a source of healing, nourishment and inspiration.
Martha Holmes, Miami
Scapegoating
Nice. Instead of actually doing something to curb gun violence, Republicans would rather find an easy out and scapegoat in Broward Sheriff Scott Israel.
How much money did the NRA give to state House Speaker Richard Corcoran, Gov. Rick Scott and the rest of the House Republicans?
How much did the NRA threaten them if they didn’t do its bidding?
If Israel is forced to resign, then all of those in the Florida Legislature who supported ownership of assault weapons should also hand in their resignations.
Hypocrites.
Connie Sol, Miami
Parkland aftermath
Are we now witnessing a political circus in the aftermath of the tragic Parkland shooting?
How obvious is it that it is a group of Republicans who are calling for the resignation, suspension or firing of Broward Sheriff Scott Israel?
How coincidental is it that Israel is a Democrat who does not believe that teachers should be armed and that no 18-year old should own an assault weapon?
Sheriff Israel’s stance would impede the NRA and Republican theory that the answer to gun violence is the proliferation of more guns.
We all suffered the Parkland tragedy, and now we will suffer through the resulting political antics.
Nancy Singer, Key Biscayne
Student leaders
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students seem to be the only ones who are focused on the main problem of gun control.
The NRA has managed to shift the blame from banning assault rifles to mental health and the law enforcement agencies, both of which are underfunded by our state legislatures.
The students have it right. I guess they can’t be bought.
Katy Dunn,
Coral Gables
Boundless shame
So President “Bone Spurs” Trump, who dodged his duty to shoulder a weapon in defense of his country, is now advocating that our overburdened and underpaid teachers be armed and put themselves in the line of fire for “a little bit of a bonus.”
Really, are there no limits to this man’s chutzpah?
John Cochrane,
Miami
Comments