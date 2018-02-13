Howard Cohen’s Feb. 6 article, “Debunking myths about the flu shot” was one of the best that I’ve seen over the years. The stories and language used fit with the research we know works to change behavior. Keep it up!
Jeffrey P. Brosco,
deputy secretary,
Children’s Medical Services,
Florida Department of Health,
Tallahassee
Traffic cameras
Americans are experiencing an unfortunate reduction in privacy, despite that right being enshrined in the U.S. Constitution through the Fourth Amendment.
The use by certain communities of red-light traffic cameras is one of the more glaring examples of a violation of privacy and due process.
Under the guise of public safety, laws were enacted allowing these cameras, which result in a ticket for drivers who run a red light or enter an intersection after the yellow light turns red, without discretion.
While safety is vital for drivers and pedestrians, some traffic studies conclude that accidents are reduced, while other studies found that rear-end crashes increase.
A violator receives a ticket in the mail without having any interaction with a police officer.
Because private companies maintain the cameras, they receive a cut of the assessed fine, while the city receives the bulk of it.
This is another way that cities raise revenue.
Fortunately, states such as Arizona appear likely to repeal the law allowing red-light cameras.
In 2017, the Miami City Commission repealed the red-light camera law.
Hopefully, the 2018 Florida Legislature will end it, too.
Timothy Seale,
Kendall
Troop parade
If President Trump wants to honor the military, then he should have one with the actual combatants when they come home from the battlefield after declaring an end to the hostilities. Have them march in their best uniforms — everyone on foot, not in tanks or trucks or Humvees, so the people lining the streets to greet them can make eye contact and make them feel appreciated.
After World War II, cities throughout the country saluted the victorious soldiers, sailors and marines with heartfelt gratitude; it’s about the men and women who serve with their guts and blood — it’s not about the machinery.
And don’t insult them with fake patriotism; they want to come home with a real “mission accomplished.”
Ralph Martins, Miami
Shaky job move
I respect all people’s work, but attorney Rachel Brand leaving the U.S. Department of Justice to become a greeter at Walmart hardly seems like a good move for advancing one’s career.
Jeff Haller, Cutler Bay
Not so bright
It’s reported that life expectancy in America is falling dramatically, lower than most developed countries. The reasons are drugs, alcohol and suicides. Maybe. But I’d add a fourth: stupidity.
Recently, I went to the market to buy a few things, a six-pack of beer among them. I arrived at the register at about 9:45 a.m. and was told I couldn’t buy the beer. Why not? The clerk pointed to a sign referring to a law recently enacted: no alcohol sold before 10 a.m.
I’m a senior citizen and a “snowbird;” I come to South Beach every winter. I’ve lived and worked and traveled in many countries, and I have never seen such. I’m surprised that Americans live as long as they do.
Dale Walker, Miami Beach
Courage lost
Leonard Pitts did a masterful job in his Feb. 11 column, “Law-and-order Republicans are OK with ‘intellectual vandalism,’ ” calling out the pusillanimous Republicans in Congress for allowing the executive branch to topple “pillars of American democracy.”
GOP spines began to crumble when they allowed the tea party crowd to invade the party with obstructionist tactics under the last administration.
Now they find themselves bereft of the sensibility to govern and to oversee legitimately the processes of governing, even though they own the Hill.
Jim Crowder,
Kendall
Stock market
A Feb. 11 letter “Misleading cartoon” complained that a Jim Morin cartoon concerning the drop in the stock market failed to mention the past 90 days of record-setting stock market highs.
Morin probably should have, but then he would have had to somehow mention the eight years of the Obama administration that showed a steady rise from the ashes of the crash of 2008.
It’s funny how President Trump and his followers can take credit for every good thing and blame President Obama for everything that is wrong. When Obama became president, he wasn’t even allowed to whisper Bush’s name without being accused of blaming the previous administration. Now look what is acceptable to the minions of Trump the Blamer?
The stock market does what it does with no assist from the president. It’s all manipulated by the corporations. It’s like the price of tomatoes. If it rains in Arkansas, the price will go up in Florida.
Jean Tucker, Miami Springs
Traffic routes
In the Feb. 11 letter by John Schwartz, “Why not a bridge,” he says that if more cars use one route, traffic on other routes will be alleviated. This is true only if the number of commuters remains constant.
In Miami-Dade, with its political lack of will to stop rampant overbuilding, there is a constant influx of more cars on transit routes. Alleviating flow by increasing the number of cars through a residential area only means more cars coming behind them.
Unfortunately, the equation that gives us gridlock is only getting worse.
Ann Helmers, Miami
Tourism losses
It has been reported that because of President Trump’s nasty attitude toward people who do not look like him — white — tourism is down in the United States. In fact, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, tourism was down $4.6 billion and cost about 40,000 jobs just last year over the year before. One simple question for Trump supporters: Have you had enough winning yet?
Harvey Slavin,
Hallandale Beach
Vic Damone dies
Back in the 1960’s when suntans were in vogue, there was Vic Damone for Coppertone, smoothly singing his way through a commercial for the suntan lotion.
With his good looks, Damone was ‘Mr. Coppertone’ himself. But time is such a thief, snatching Damone away.
JoAnn Lee Frank,Clearwater
Like the song says
President Trump’s proposed military parade and defense budget reminds me of Nobel Laureate Bob Dylan’s lyrics from “Sweetheart Like You:” “They say that patriotism is the last refuge to which a scoundrel clings. Steal a little and they throw you in jail. Steal a lot and they make you king.”
Mike Crudele, South Miami
