Flushed hamster

What a terrible, heart-wrenching story of the girl, Belen Aldecosea, who was told to flush her hamster down the toilet.
It is hard to believe that any member of an airline’s staff could have suggested this method of disposal of a beloved pet.
Sometimes there is mix up or communication when calling an airline, but there must be written rules to cover such things as bringing service animals on flights.
This college girl should bring a suit against Spirit and collect a large sum for pain and suffering.
Martin Menter,
Pompano Beach
Boat show
Re: the Feb. 6 article “Everybody wants a piece of Virginia Key. Will Miami ever stop trying to cash in?”
The Miami International Boat Show has far-reaching community and economic impact beyond being a mere “marine sales extravaganza,” as the story said.
The show is critical to the success of many Miami-Dade businesses — and their workers — that count on the event for a large portion of their annual sales; it brings thousands of visitors to our community each year; and generates an impressive $854 million of economic activity in South Florida each year.
In the years since the show moved to its new home at the Miami Marine Stadium Park and Basin, we have worked closely with the Miami Rowing Club to minimize the show’s impact on rowers and other users of the club’s facility.
We also continue to work with city, county, state and federal agencies.
Additionally, we proudly partner with area nonprofits to allow Miami-Dade County’s underprivileged children to experience the show and Miami’s beautiful waterfront, while supporting the National Trust for Historic Preservation in its efforts to restore the historic stadium.
This Feb. 15-19, we look forward to hosting the 77th annual boat show and welcoming locals and visitors to our home at Miami Marine Stadium for the third year in a row.
Larry Berryman,
manager,
Miami International Boat Show,
Miami Lakes
Teddy knew
Ah, President Roosevelt (Teddy, that is), where are you when we really need you?
You understood the power and resources that our country had even before we became the world’s superpower.
You also understood the lack of necessity to grandstand about our status.
“Speak softly and carry a big stick,” you said.
You didn’t need to throw out a challenge like some countries feel compelled to do to scare others.
Indeed, you knew that others already were aware.
A pity you are not now our president, instead of the one who understands none of these things.
Wil Blechman,Miami
Marlins’ wrath
Does anyone in Miami really believe that Jeffrey Loria lost money in the sale of the Marlins? And does Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez really dislike “short Jewish guys,” as former Marlins president David Samson claims?
Goodbye, Mr. Samson.
Mario Norman,
Hialeah
Why not a bridge
Miami-Dade has a traffic problem, no doubt. And it’s incumbent upon county officials to take all reasonable measures to alleviate that problem. The letter writer who defended Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava blocking approval of the proposed bridge across the canal to connect Southwest 87th Avenue in Palmetto Bay (“Right decision,” Feb. 4), got it wrong.
To say that improving traffic flow will only encourage more traffic disregards the fact that if more cars are using one route, then there is a corresponding reduction of traffic using other routes.
And after twisting logic, she then concludes with no evidence whatsoever that the bridge wouldn’t create any measurable traffic relief. Really?
The head of Miami Dade Transportation Planning concluded that the bridge would indeed ease traffic congestion and recommended building it.
Commissioner Levine Cava effectively blocked the bridge because she represents Palmetto Bay and is trying to court voters in her district.
I just hope that voters remember when Commissioner Levine Cava runs for mayor that she put the voters of her district above the common good of the county.
John S. Schwartz, Miami
Trains vs. people
For years we have been told by all the smart people that we need to embrace mass transit and how great the high-speed rail trains are in Europe.
So Florida East Coast conceives and builds Brightline, a brand new, high-speed rail company, using their own funding to connect Miami with Orlando (with stops in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach).
Trains in Florida are not new. The right-of-way on which these trains are running have been railroad rights-of-way since long before any of us were born; trains have been running on those tracks forever.
In the first several weeks of Brightline operations, two people are killed trying to beat the train.
The call goes out: “we need to slow the trains down;” “we need to study train safety;” “Brightline is unsafe,” etc.
To be blunt: it’s not the trains, it’s the people who disregard their own safety and try to beat the train. By the way, people are killed by trains in Europe, too.
Curtis George, Miami
Simpletons
Our politicians are the economic gravediggers of the U.S.A.
A simplified way to describe the decade of continuing resolutions that comprise the 2017 U.S. budget is that every person, from baby to senior citizen, pays $10,000 and borrows $2,500 to spend $12,500, without reducing the personal existing funded debt of $62,000 or the unfunded liabilities of $240,000 (324 million people, $4.1 trillion budget, $20.1 billion funded debt, and $84.3 trillion unfunded obligations).
A simple way to describe the 2017 tax reform is as a fairy tale for the November 2018 elections, to make everyone feel better about being increasingly deeper in debt without a method of repayment.
Michael R. Drennan, Miami
Misleading cartoon
I find it very interesting that Herald cartoonist Jim Morin never mentioned the 90-plus days of stock market record highs.
However, as soon as the market “corrects,” he depicts President Trump pointing at the Wall Street bull statue while holding a paper that states “Dow Crash.”
Political bias at its finest.
Buddy Newman, Miami
Not hopeless
Pet therapy is a well proven methodology with a strong history of achievement, especially in behavior modification.
Perhaps there is still hope for Trump.
He should get a dog.
Bunny Feinberg, Miami
Latest budget deal
Any fool can spend more than his income.
But it takes an accomplished fool to first reduce his income intentionally, and then increase his spending.
Wayne Peterson,
Hallandale Beach
