Matt Lauer and...

Alicia Cubota Smith,
Miami Beach
Haiti strays
More than one factor should be considered when weighing whether to support Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians.
The United States has given Haiti the largest amount of relief aid since the 2010 earthquake. However, when the Organization of American States passed a resolution to restore democracy in Venezuela by stopping Nicolás Maduro’s plan to convene a constituent assembly to draft a Cuban-style constitution, Haiti voted for Venezuela and against the United States.
And Haiti wants unconditional support from the United States?
Gary Sisler,
Cutler Bay
Internet access
It is crucial that we all receive fair and free access to the internet. Otherwise, so many Americans will be unable to access the education or tools that they need to support themselves or to develop their minds.
This, of course, would lead to an uninformed and chaotic public that would not be protected as free Americans should be.
Congress should save net neutrality.
Anna Voyatzoglou,
Fort Lauderdale
Opera death
I thank Carmen Vasquez for her Nov. 29 letter, “Opera’s loss,” about the passing of Dimitri Hvorostovsky last week. While the Herald did post something on the obituary page, this was a devastating loss not only to the opera world but also to all the classical music lovers.
The Herald’s lack of classical music reviews and comments is a disservice to classical-music devotees in greater Miami.
We have many world-class artists and orchestras here but not a word about the performances. There is a website called South Florida Classical Reviews where we can read reviews, but many people are not aware of this.
Classical music is essential to the well-being of our souls and is the greatest gift that mortals know and all of heaven we have below.
Arlene Hathaway,
Miami
Deeper in debt
I work every day, but cannot manage to pay my basic bills. I have already cut out most luxuries and am now dealing with bills for things that cannot be cut. I regularly borrow money — raising my debt limit — without knowing how I can pay the ever-expanding obligation.
It would be the height of stupidity to go to my boss and tell him to pay me less in the hope that he might lower the prices he charges, thereby increasing the demand for the product he sells, resulting in more work for me.
The boss will simply keep the profit from my pay reduction. It would not trickle back down to me.
The proposed tax reform is designed to allow multimillionaires to pass on their assets to future generations tax free and to reduce their tax burden by millions each year until they die.
In exchange, the rest of us go deeper into debt, and the government tells us it cannot afford to pay for necessities, never mind luxuries.
They think we are fools.
Dirk Lorenzen,
Coral Gables
No to tax breaks
Corporate America does not need a tax break to grow the economy. The country is awash in cheap money, with historically low interest rates, record profits and a surging stock market.
When questioned if the tax bill would increase investment, an overwhelming majority of corporate executives said No.
At current levels of consumer demand, the investment opportunities are not there. The idea that the economy would be stimulated is not justified by the facts, and very few economists would think so. We are facing massive deficits.
Rather than enriching the donor class, why don’t we invest in repairing our crumbling infrastructure?
Not only would we address a pressing societal need, but we would create well-paying jobs for those who have been displaced by technology.
In the process it would provide the consumer demand needed to encourage investment in our economy.
Daniel Klein, Hollywood
Waiting for Rubio
The elusive Sen. Marco Rubio’s voicemail fortress is intact. Despite the promise that his staff will return calls, I never hear back when I politely inquire about his position on one thing or another.
In my latest call, I merely wanted to share my view that Rubio’s donors seem to have money enough, and he could really help his Miami constituents by going beyond the child tax credit that essentially seems to be the core of his tax “reform” message if you study his website.
He’s a clever man, and I suspect he could find a more effective way to help workers without exploding the deficit or further enriching the rich.
Arthur Sullivan,
Coconut Grove
On the links
From the mouth of my 5-year-old son, Colton: “Donald Trump likes playing golf more than he likes being president!”
Tracy Towle Humphrey,
Miami
Stay away, Amazon
Amazon will create 50,000 new jobs? What a joke. Amazon will put 50,000 more cars on our already-gridlocked roads. We should run from this like it was the plague. Give some other community the headache.
Robert Keiser, South Miami
Putin’s silence
Many of President Trump’s critics call for his impeachment to solve the problems he has created. But when you consider the alternatives, Mike Pence or Paul Ryan, it’s obvious that neither one is a good alternative.
If Trump really admires Vladimir Putin, as is apparent, he should follow his lead and not speak.
When was the last time any news organization published or played an interview with Putin?
Harry N. Turk,
Miami
Let Lolita go
Re the Nov. 26 story “Lolita may never go free. And that could be what’s best for her, scientists say:” As experts have said, Lolita would not be dumped in the ocean with a wave and fingers crossed.
Her transition to a protected sea pen would be subject to a complete evaluation to ensure that there are no significant risks.
Marine biologists, animal behaviorists and scientists all will be involved in Lolita’s rehabilitation, and her health would continue to be carefully monitored.
Members of her family of the southern resident killer whales have lived long lives in Lolita’s home waters, and she should be given that same opportunity.
Lolita has served the Seaquarium’s interests for nearly five decades: Let her go.
Jennifer O’Connor,
senior writer
PETA Foundation,
Norfolk, VA.
