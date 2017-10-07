Guns vs. trucks

In the Oct. 5 letter “NRA not to blame,” Buddy Newman argues that after the truck attacks in France, no one sought to blame the French trucking industry. This is true.
However, if large trucks were indeed the primary weapon used in thousands of murders a year (not to mention suicides), as guns are in our country, I believe we would be looking into more restrictions on truck ownership/rental, and rightly so!
Also, I suspect a primary reason some terrorists used trucks in Europe is because they could not obtain a gun as easily as they could a truck. Gun laws there are stricter.
In the United States, we have access to many guns and many trucks. Why, then, are the majority of murders, by terrorists and others, committed with guns and not trucks? Probably because a gun is a much more effective killing machine than a truck.
Also worth pointing out is that in the U.S., I need a special license and training to drive a large truck. In most states, no training at all is required to buy a gun.
John Skey, Bradenton
NRA influence
The only way to stop shootings like in Las Vegas is for politicians to stop taking money from NRA lobbyists. The moment they take money, they are committed to give something back.
Lobbying should be outlawed.
Bernhard Lukoschek,
Miramar
Vegas terror
This latest act of domestic terrorism was brought to you by the NRA, with additional support provided by the politicians who continue to take their blood money, including our very own Sen. Marco Rubio.
May God have mercy on them all.
Raul E Hernandez,
Miami
Aiding Puerto Rico
As a civics teacher in Miami-Dade Public Schools, I urge the school district to support the children and families in Puerto Rico who are in dire need of drinking water. Many of my students and colleagues have expressed a desire to assist American citizens suffering from thirst, hunger, and homelessness.
Imagine if each student in our school district would bring in a bottle or pack of drinking water and a box of granola bars, we would not only be teaching our kids the responsibilities of being good citizens, but also the importance of being empathetic and kind toward others who are lacking the necessities in their lives to help them survive.
Mayade Ersoff,
Palmetto Bay
Merchant Marine
Re the Oct. 5 article, “Repealing Jones Act would help Puerto Rico, but it would hurt Florida:” this is a clear case of sending American jobs overseas because it is cheaper and more profitable to investors. We could make everything cheaper in Puerto Rico and mainland America if we imported everything by price.
It is also unpatriotic. It lessens our security, as our military leaders have so testified to Congress. It also hurts our economy by lowering tax collecting and raising unemployment.
The article mentions how much cash unions contribute to Congress, but didn’t mention how much business contributes. Is that fair?
The situation in Puerto Rico is not permanent and there is a temporary, 10-day suspension, which could be extended as needed. If we had a larger Merchant Marine, the suspensions wouldn’t be needed. And if, God forbid, there is another war, then what? It is also a slap in the face to all veterans. The U.S. Merchant Marine did almost all the supplying then.
Stanley Blumenthal,
Sunrise
Gun regulations
I am positive that any decent person, directly or indirectly involved with the NRA, thinks weapons are the number one reason ordinary Americans die every day.
But money comes first; yes, money at every level or interest comes first. Forget the Second Amendment, it is just money.
Congressmen, owners, factories, suppliers, common employees working for the gun industry would be affected in their pockets; as a consequence, their families, too. We, as a nation, desperately need gun regulations.
Liliana Degregori,
West Kendall
Therapy denied
Proton therapy is a treatment that allows doctors to directly target cancerous tumors. Patients who receive it generally maintain a better quality of life and experience fewer side effects.
Despite its clinical benefits, and that it is FDA-cleared and recommended by experts for several cancers, insurers routinely deny and delay treatment.
These denials ignore the evidence that illustrates how effective it is in killing cancer cells while saving healthy tissues.
As an advocate with the Alliance for Proton Therapy Access, I ask insurers to stop delaying and denying this therapy. Patients battling cancer deserve timely, fair and transparent payment decisions
from insurers for proton therapy.
Ronald Covo, Sr., Doral
Pick up your debris
Lots of people are complaining about the city not picking up the storm debris that is piled up on their swales.
Every other house has a pickup truck in the driveway. What’s wrong with doing it yourself?
The storm was on a Sunday. On Monday, I loaded my truck and made three trips to the dump and got rid of all the trash that the storm left.
Carlos Castillo, Miramar
New Marlins owners
The real question is whether Miami-Dade residents will forget the bad stadium deal.
Maybe the Miami Marlins’ new owners and management could look to Toronto to see how they fill their stadium regularly — while having the worst team in their division.
Randy Koper, Miami
Ambiguous tax cuts
Logic suggests that taxes increase in times of war. Not only are we now engaged in two wars, but the president is talking up a catastrophic third war with North Korea.
At the same time, we have huge infrastructure needs all across the country. We are already obligated to fund large amounts in aid to Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico as a result of three devastating storms.
The GOP tax reform proposal, in its present form, would implement major tax cuts, mostly for the wealthy, and increase the budget deficit over a decade, from $1.5 trillion to $3.2 trillion, depending on whose numbers you believe.
Where is the logic in these tax cut proposals?
Promises promoting economic growth have proved false in the past.
Trickle-down benefits to the middle class have only trickled-up to increase income and wealth inequality.
Why do corporations with record hordes of cash and soaring stock prices need tax cut help?
Yes, our tax code is in need of reform, but the GOP’s arguments for its proposal sound like Orwellian doublespeak.
Robert S. Steinberg,
Palmetto Bay
