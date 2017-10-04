Blaming NRA

I’m a senior citizen, not an expert on complex political matters, but I blame this horrific Las Vegas massacre on the NRA.
I think they should be reclassified as a “domestic terrorist group” for their involvement and making it possible for private citizens to own extensive arsenals of high-powered, military-style weapons and selling the notion that gun control is not necessary.
What’s more horrifying is that they had the full support of many senators and representatives who benefited in a big way by receiving large political donations (kickbacks) from the NRA, including our own Senator, Marco Rubio.
One solitary American man killed 59 people and wounded more than 520 others, an act of domestic terrorism made possible by the NRA.
Nina Neron,
Hollywood
Gun deaths
I cannot watch the accounts of the Las Vegas carnage with everyone praising the first responders.
We’ve seen this before with doctors and law enforcement personnel doing their best to help the wounded.
The only responders really deserving praise would be a coalition of members of Congress who do the right thing and bravely stand up to the NRA with effective legislation outlawing the sale of automatic weapons in this nation.
Phyllis Levy, Miami
Disarming danger
Gun control sounds like a solve-all topic for stopping these senseless killings.
After more than 200 years as a nation, people now want to control the guns.
How? Take them away? That won’t happen and if that was the case, how is law enforcement supposed to take them away?
House to house searching? That’s a lot of search warrants.
Voluntary surrender? If they have them, they probably won’t surrender them and I am pretty sure the criminals will not, either.
Automatic weapons are already outlawed for the most part but criminals still seem to get them.
Convicted felons are not allowed to have guns, but they also seem to get them.
I would like to see one of these gun control proponents come up with a solution to enforce gun control without stepping all over citizens’ rights.
I have no problem with getting guns out of criminals’ hands, but people kill people, guns are just one method.
Chris Bimonte,
West Kendall
Where’s Hammer?
It surprises me that Marion Hammer, the NRA’s lobbyist for the state of Florida, hasn’t issued a statement stating that if the hotel housekeepers were armed, this tragedy would never have occurred.
Bob Rosenberger,
Spring Hill
Trash pickup
As a resident of Opa-Locka, we received “Code Red” calls that informed us that collection of debris from Hurricane Irma would begin last week. To my knowledge, nothing in my neighborhood has been removed. Then on television, I heard an announcement that stated, if bulk pickup items were mixed in with tree limbs, etc., workers would not pick up anything at all, and drive away.
I am appalled that the County or this city would even bother with the idea of collecting money for bulk pickup! Isn’t it bad enough, that people are still getting their lives back together since Irma came to town? These “trash piles” need to be picked up and removed from our streets.
I would really like to see these streets cleared of tree limbs and anything else people have thrown out since our ordeal with Hurricane Irma.
Gertha Poitier,
Opa-Locka
Nobel Prize
With all the horror that is going on all around us, there was a small bit of nice news in the Oct. 3 Herald. It was relegated to a small box on page 5A.
Three Americans earned the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for working with problems with our body clock that has to do with jet lag, sleep problems, depression, etc.
A little more attention to good news, please.
Bunny Shey,
Pembroke Pines
Need patriots
The Declaration of Independence, which should be required reading for our U.S. senators and representatives, ends with the founders of our nation stating, “And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor.”
Where can we find our patriots today? Does anyone believe a pledge such as this would even be considered by our politicians?
Why has our country sunk so low, so quickly?
In only eight months of the Trump presidency.
We obviously need senators and representatives who still believe in the values that made this country great to come together and say “enough is enough.”
Put an end to Trumpism and what it has come to mean — greed, bigotry, discrimination against almost everyone. Or do the people have to take to the streets? One wonders.
Harry N. Turk,
Miami
Dolphins respect
With respect to Charles Nanney’s Oct. 3 letter, “Dolphins must stop disrespecting our flag,” please know that I also had an uncle, Albert Belmont, who was killed in France in 1944. My understanding is that he and my four other uncles were fighting to stop Hitler, among other evil forces.
I rather doubt thoughts of the flag entered into their joining up, although my grandparents loved and flew the flag.
In fact, I have spoken to his daughter, my cousin, who agrees with me that players should be allowed to kneel during the anthem. No one pays attention to calls for justice by anonymous people. That has been done to no avail.
The high profile “millionaire” players are exactly the people who should be taking a stand.
They are not forgetting their roots nor the great disparity of justice in this country. These quiet protests are not anti-police or anti-flag, but pro-social justice.
I am old now, but by writing this letter I am symbolically taking a knee in support of the players.
Ellen Belmont Rosichan,
Miami
Another massacre
What will it take?
Marcia Braun,
Miami Springs
Gun control
It’s past time for an honest and open discussion about gun control.
Many would rather wrap themselves in the flag and observe a moment of silence, diverting us from looking at ourselves and seeing the horror.
We are willing to sacrifice countless numbers of Americans — far more than from “radical Islamic terrorism” — by succumbing to the lie of the Second Amendment whipped up by the NRA.
Roger Arsham,
Miami
