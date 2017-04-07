Op-Ed

April 7, 2017 12:28 AM

So Miami is terrified of Airbnb, but Havana isn't?

By Tim Padgett

tpadgett@wlrnnews.org

Its economy relies to an absurd extent on the low-wage tourism sector. Because it lacks higher-wage, tech-oriented jobs, its average citizens struggle to bridge the chasm between their incomes and their exorbitant living costs.

But so what? It’s a sunny town on a bay with muy caliente Latin flavor. The visitors and their money will keep coming and keep the place afloat. Besides, it’s got more important things to worry about – like a mortal political enemy 90 miles away.

Am I describing Miami? Yep. But I’m also describing Havana, Cuba.

To read the entire WLRN article, click here:

Related content

Op-Ed

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Miami poet Richard Blanco's tribute to Orlando: 'One Pulse — One Poem'

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos