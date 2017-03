Ivanka Trump’s ‘complicity’ has an off-putting smell

1:16 FWC photos show José Fernandez boat accident Pause

1:55 'Cold-stunned' turtles come to the Florida Keys

3:02 Heartbreaking moments at the funeral mass of Jose Fernandez

2:23 Jose Fernandez's last interview

2:20 If Trump repeals the ACA, here's how employer-based healthcare could change

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

0:28 Airport strike halts flights from Haiti

1:55 Former Haiti coup leader Guy Philippe boards plane to Miami escorted by U.S. federal agents

1:03 Wife of Guy Philippe confirms it was her husband's voice on viral video