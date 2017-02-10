Elizabeth Warren didn’t violate Senate rules

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama Pause

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:47 President Donald Trump's Guantánamo

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:19 Tom Rowe: 'Burn the tape'

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

1:46 Derek MacKenzie, Panthers disappointed with loss

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver