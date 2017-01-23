Women’s March hardly inclusive by excluding pro-lifers

Call it the “People With Uteruses Who Hate Donald Trump March.” Or the “Birth Control, Not Self Control March.” Or the “LGBTQI-Want-To-Buy-A-Vowel-Vanna March.” Or, as my good friend Tania Gail suggested, the “#MeanGirlMarch2017.”
Whatever you call it, though, don’t call it the “Women’s March on Washington.” Technically, that is correct. Women were involved, marching, or walking, or striding, or jumping or doing whatever it is they needed to do to make themselves seen and heard the day after the inauguration of the Dark Prince of Death. In D.C.
But calling it the “Women’s March” gives it a bit too much credit for inclusivity because not all of us who self-identify as women (perhaps not even the recently commuted Chelsea Manning) were welcome at the march.
I know of at least one group that was specifically disinvited from the affair, a group whose name would indicate a strong sisterhood with the galloping gals. The group is called the New Wave Feminists. That’s pretty darn crunchy, fist in the air, we-love-Gloria cool. But alas, there was a fly in the ointment. The “New Wave” women happen to be pro-life or, if you prefer, anti-the-choice-to-abort-your-child. When the organizers of the march found out that they had invited poisonous vipers into their collective bosom, they told the New Wavers that there was no place for them in D.C.
Actually, they didn’t even do that. They just erased the group, which had been included on the website as a contributing partner, from view.
Normally, things like this don’t bother me. I am quite used to women who call themselves feminists acting in a most unsisterly way when they find out that I oppose abortion. In this, I am not alone. Many pro-life female friends have had the same experience when their dirty little secret is discovered: banishment from the Oprah Book Club, blocking on Facebook, ridicule at the water cooler and sympathetic hazing from the men who support abortion rights because, let’s be honest, it saves them 18 years’ worth of child support.
I didn’t really expect that women who vocally oppose abortion would be welcome at a march that embraced groups like #VoteProChoice, Free the Nipple, the Human Right to Family Planning Initiative, Students for Choice, Lady Parts Justice, The Center for Reproductive Rights, Catholics for Choice, NARAL-Pro Choice America Foundation, the Coalition of Nasty Women, the Federation for Abortion Rights, the National Organization for Women and, of course, Planned Parenthood.
I mean, if I were a fertilized embryo, there is no way I’d go anywhere near that motley crew. But some other groups included on the website seemed promising, some faith-based groups like Faith in New York (I think it has three members), the World Fellowship Center, Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, Jewish Women’s Foundation and the Council on American Islamic Relations. That seemed like an ecumenical enough group to include women who believe, as I do, that women who are still incubating in the womb have a voice and a right to be respected.
Think again, Christine. You are not considered a true woman unless you accept the nihilistic proposition that the vagina is private property, that a fetus is an interloper who occupies that site at the pleasure of the owner and that eviction can happen at any time, for virtually any reason, up until the moment of actual birth.
The groups that partnered together to present their grievances in D.C. all claim to support the integrity and dignity of the sisterhood. The reason that so many pro-choice/abortion-friendly groups were included in the list of attendees is because it is now mandatory that evolved women spout the usual “my body, my choice” rhetoric that hasn’t changed in 50 years, even though medical technology has advanced to the stage that we now know it’s “my body, and her tiny body and his tiny body, but still my choice, dammit.”
I have a problem with that, but I’m used to the indoctrination feminists demand of the truest of true believers.
But I could even get over that if I truly believed feminists cared about the welfare of women in the larger context of human rights. As it is, I think they care only about the welfare of Roe v. Wade.
Returning to that list of partners in the march, we have the Council on American Islamic Relations. CAIR, as it is more commonly known, refuses to condemn Hamas, which has been identified by the State Department as a terrorist group since Oct. 8, 1997.
But the women in D.C. will see this as quibbling. As long as they can keep those toxic pro-lifers from mucking up the works and ruining the joyous celebration of “safe, legal and whenever you want it,” they can afford a terrorist or two. Because these days, the enemy of my president is my friend. Even if he’s on a watch list.
