Don’t do a Kardashian in Cuba — it’s not about you

When Donald Trump becomes president on Friday, what we’ll be asking in South Florida is: Will he cancel normalized relations with Cuba? And will he still let Americans travel there?
But here’s another question: If Trump does allow Americans to visit Cuba, will they reconsider how they visit the island? Will they think about something Cuban-American poet Richard Blanco told me a couple years ago: “Here’s one of the worst things that you could ever say to a Cuban American: ‘I want to go to Cuba before it changes.’ That’s like saying, ‘I want to go to North Korea before it changes.’ ”
That can be a tactless thing to say to Cubans in Cuba, too. It suggests you prefer to see Cuba locked in poverty and communism — just so you can take a cool trip back to the tropical 1950s.
Almost 615,000 Americans visited Cuba last year — up 34 percent from the year before. By law they still have to register under one of a dozen non-tourist categories, like cultural exchange.
But increasingly, yanquis are going for rum, cigars and taking selfies in front of vintage Chevrolets.
To read the rest of this story, click here
Comments