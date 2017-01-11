Donald Trump can unite us around our American freedoms

0:43 Alaska co-worker calls airport shooter 'regular guy working as a security guard' Pause

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

0:27 Video shows chaotic scene at baggage claim at FLL (Graphic Content)

1:42 BSO update on shooting at FLL

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:27 Adam Gase on what went wrong in the final two Dolphins games

2:00 Dolphins coach Adam Gase talks about Vance Joseph leaving Fins

0:54 Carnival Corp. unveils new 'smart ship' technology

2:57 Whiteside talks about his 28-point, 20-rebound night