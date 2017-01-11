What’s in Trump’s heart comes out of his mouth

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1 Pause

1:20 Men in KKK costumes disrupt Jeff Sessions confirmation hearing

1:57 Line to check bags at Fort Lauderdale airport stretches outside

2:55 Motive a mystery for lone gunman in airport attack, FBI says

1:47 Obama to Americans: 'It has been the privilege of my life to serve as your president'

5:48 Dave Barry's 2016 Holiday Gift Guide

0:41 Matt Moore takes lessons from Dolphins loss against the Steelers

1:15 Witness speaks about shootout on South Beach

1:54 Mark Richt wins first bowl game as UM head coach