Righting a wrong in Haiti

2:10 Elaine Chao talks future of the Republican party Pause

0:45 Fins' Tannehill talks loss to Ravens

3:29 James Johnson will sit out Tuesday's game vs. Knicks

1:09 Dolphins' Albert: We got punched in the mouth

1:55 Adam Beasley recaps the Dolphins' loss against Ravens

3:26 Your Wish Book donations make a difference. Here's how.

0:52 Fins' Branch reacts to loss against Ravens

0:42 Miami-Dade bust finds new deadly opioid drug

2:17 "Symphony in D" incorporates the sounds of the city