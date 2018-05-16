Coastal resiliency is every resident’s concern

I echo Miami-Dade County Commissioner Daniella Levine Cava’s sentiment communicated in her May 9 letter to the editor, “Flood control.”
The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) Governing Board supports finding solutions to protect our residents from sea level rise and is actively guiding staff to continuously upgrade the flood control system.
Federal, state and local governments must work together to invest in the future of South Florida’s flood protection system. Our partners at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) must start the process of gathering critical information so that potential infrastructure upgrades stand up to the region’s predicted future.
Congress in 2016 authorized USACE to conduct the South Atlantic Coastal Study to determine changes necessary tothousands of miles of coastline, including Miami-Dade’s. The funding and completion of the study is an important first step in identifying solutions and is necessary to guide any upgrades to the Central and South Florida Flood Control System. Concerned residents should urge Congress to fund this study, and USACE to complete its research.
SFWMD’s scientists and engineers are conducting critical improvements and gathering data to determine which additional upgrades are needed for the next 50 years. However, the study must be completed and its results, along with data from SFWMD, examined so that any subsequent changes to the system can work in harmony with coastal infrastructure operations.
Coastal resiliency is a big issue, and by using sound science and modeling, SFWMD, USACE, and Miami-Dade can and will identify and create solutions.
Federico Fernandez,
chairman,
South Florida Water Management District,
West Palm Beach
Comments