Brake for Florida’s White Cane traffic law

On behalf of the board of directors, employees and clients of Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired, I express our deep sadness on the passing of Ruby Rios, a victim of a fatal traffic accident March 5 in Southwest Miami-Dade County.
Ruby, who was blind, stepped off a street corner when a truck turned into the intersection and struck her. Ruby’s white cane was found by her side when authorities arrived on the scene.
Ruby was a remarkable woman with a bright future ahead of her. A graduate of Miami Lighthouse’s Employment Training Program, she worked in the gift shop of the Pérez art museum, where her diligence was recognized with an Employee of the Month Award. Ruby also dedicated her time and talent as a volunteer in the Miami Lighthouse Social Group Activities Art Program, sharing her enthusiasm and experiences with our clients. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a treasured member of our community.
We hope that this tragic incident will serve to remind drivers of Florida’s White-Cane Traffic Law.
The regulation requires, “Whenever a pedestrian is crossing, or attempting to cross, a public street or highway, guided by a dog guide or carrying in a raised or extended position a cane or walking stick, which is white or white tipped with red, the driver of every vehicle approaching the intersection or place where the pedestrian is attempting to cross shall bring his or her vehicle to a full stop before arriving at such intersection or place of crossing and, before proceeding, shall take such precautions as may be necessary to avoid injuring such pedestrian.”
The White Cane Traffic Law should be emphasized as an integral component of safety education for all new drivers throughout South Florida as it will undoubtedly save lives.
Virginia A. Jacko,
president and CEO,
Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired
