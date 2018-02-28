Any real DACA fix requires bipartisan leadership

Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) have been voices for Florida’s immigrant community during their tenures in the United States Senate.
However, in the wake of the recent failure of two bipartisan DACA solutions to pass the Senate, it is clear we need a heightened sense of urgency from both senators.
The Niskanen Center estimates that there are more than 150,000 eligible immigrants in Florida who would benefit immediately from a DACA fix, and that within the next 10 years these individuals will contribute more than $45 billion to our state’s GDP.
We would ask Senator Rubio, as the conservative leader, to make a strong case to his colleagues that affirmative action in support of Dreamers would provide these young people with certainty about their futures and allow them to keep investing in their communities.
Never miss a local story.
And, we would urge Senator Nelson to keep pressing his colleagues for the passing of a simple solution, if that’s what it takes, before the deadline passes.
Our mission at Year Up is to provide opportunity to under-served young adults, and to close the opportunity divide in America.
We know, with DACA, more young adults have the safety and security to pursue employment opportunities, contribute to and add value to, the United States workforce, and pursue their American dream.
This is why I urge Senators Rubio and Nelson to take a stand, lead the way toward working with leaders of both parties, the lower chamber and the White House, to find a good faith, bipartisan legislative solution for DACA before the program expires on March 5.
Lives who are working every day to make our communities better and stronger depend on you.
Leopoldo F. Coronado Sada,
executive director,
Year Up South Florida
Comments