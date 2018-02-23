Schools must have well-trained officers

The tragedy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School has made the matter of school security the centerpiece of the national dialogue on matters relevant to gun control, mental health treatment, law enforcement protocols regarding the evaluation and disposition of warning signs, and the prospect of arming teachers and other school personnel.
The revelation Feb. 22 of the reported inaction of a Broward County Deputy assigned to the Douglas campus will bring unthinkable pain and anger to families, schoolmates, faculty, and to the majority of the American public who have followed the national news accounts of this tragedy.
Sheriff Scott Israel is to be commended for his immediate and unambiguous announcement about what he and his organization discovered about one of their own personnel.
It is incumbent on all law enforcement agencies in Florida and throughout the nation to assure that those officers assigned to school facilities and campuses have a full understanding of their missions and responsibilities.
Our schools have become vulnerable communities and we must ensure that those assigned to protect students, faculty and staff have the requisite skill sets, commitment, tactical skills and knowledge of mission, as do their counterparts patrolling the streets and neighborhoods.
School resource officers cannot be those unable or unwilling to function on the streets, nor can they be assigned to schools for any purpose other than their ability to deliver quality prevention, crime suppression and enforcement services.
Thankfully, the thousands of officers across the nation assigned to school facilities do possess these qualifications.
Police executives must assure that this is a high priority, and students, teachers, administrators and local school boards must insist on nothing less.
Don Warshaw,
former police chief,
Miami
