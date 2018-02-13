Hands off our Social Security benefits!

There has been much controversy regarding Social Security benefits lately. I paid into the Social Security Administration my entire life, assured that I would be able to collect my benefits upon retirement. I retired at age 66 and receive the dividends due me from my investment in that program. I depend on those dividends to survive.
The government has no right to borrow, divert, embezzle, or steal from me and other seniors who have diligently saved through this program to support ourselves in our elder years.
Changing the name of our dividends to “Federal Benefit Payments” does not change the fact that they are payments upon our investment. It demeans the recipients. It insinuates we are receiving a hand-out from the government. I believe this is an intentional act to cause the confusion necessary to pave the way for the Trump administration to dismantle another secure government program.
Trust in our government’s protective agencies has been eroding as corporate lobbyists and private interest groups have increasingly swayed Congress to weaken these agencies’ protective powers.
Never miss a local story.
The EPA, FDA, USDA, Health & Human Services, and others, have lost their ability to effectively manage our food and water systems and assure the health and well being of our people. Toxic chemicals are sickening and killing people and pollinators so that others may profit.
And now, Social Security is being threatened with drastic changes that would affect the citizens who invested in the program their entire lives, and those who are now investing for their future.
I urge all citizens contributing into the Social Security Program to remain vigilant, and support candidates who would strengthen this program, not weaken it. Our lives depend on it.
Pat Milone,
Homestead
Comments