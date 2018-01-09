Ten years later, Adrienne Arsht remains a force in Miami’s performing-arts scene

January marks the 10th anniversary of Adrienne Arsht’s landmark $30 million contribution to Miami-Dade County’s performing arts center, which breathed life into the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts and solidified its financial standing.
Today, her gift still pays unbelievable dividends, elevating South Florida to an international hub of arts and culture, and introducing residents, visitors and younger generations to the magic of live performances. Let’s take the time as a community to reflect on how transformative this single act of generosity has been. Since opening our doors, the Arsht Center has welcomed more than 4 million guests to experience how a vibrant, thriving performing arts center can enrich their lives and community.
This is the story of one woman’s unwavering dedication. In addition to her enormous generosity, she was founding chair of the Adrienne Arsht Center Foundation, is frequently present at performances and serves as honorary chair at each gala, challenging other philanthropists to gift funds to the center.
It is my honor as CEO of the Arsht Center to have seen how her gift has transformed Miami. Every day I experience how much we’ve built upon the solid foundation provided by Adrienne’s donation. Whether through the extraordinary artists that grace our stages or the thousands of students who see live performances as part of our “Learning Through The Arts” program.
Adrienne Arsht’s vision has helped drive the economic engine of downtown’s cultural district. The Arsht Center has generated more than $2 billion in economic impact. We’re not just a performing arts center; we’re the center of a community, and Adrienne deserves tremendous credit for making that happen. Her involvement continues, unabated, as she and her landmark gift will forever endure.
Thank you, Adrienne, from all of Miami.
John Richard,
president and CEO of Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, Miami
