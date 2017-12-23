¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? controversy

Speaking as one who appreciates so much of public television’s content, I feel obligated to say that if I were a Miamian, I would not support — indeed, I would boycott — the upcoming staged “spinoff” of ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.? at the Adrienne Arsht Center in May.
This until and unless the entire regular cast, the writer (Luis Santeiro), and the executive producer (José (Pepe) Bahamonde), are acknowledged by WPBT-2 for their unique contributions to this landmark television series and its place in the history of American television, public television in particular — and for its place in the hearts of so many viewers.
Acknowledgment is due these unbelievably talented people without whom there would be no ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.?
Appropriate acknowledgment includes — not only overdue public praise and thanks from WPBT-2 — but also financial compensation for this further exploitation of their work.
This is not just standard practice in the industry. It’s the right thing to do.
Bernard Lechowick,
Director, ¿Qué Pasa, U.S.A.?
