Souto’s holiday letter

I received in the mail a Christmas only greeting from current Miami-Dade Commissioner Javier Souto.
It wished all of his voters a Merry Christmas in the name of his King, Jesus.
What with all that is going on in this world with bigotry and hatred, how did he did not consider that many of his voters might be Jewish, Muslim or atheist?
He could have had the decency to wish a Happy Hanukkah as this arrived on the first day of the Jewish celebration.
I do not know if this was printed at taxpayer expense or not, but it is not in the spirit of all the holidays.
This is totally an affront to many people and shows the lack of caring by this so-called elected official representing his district.
Philip Goldin,
Miami Beach
Marlins watch
I would advise the new Miami Marlins’ ownership to just be very patient. Fans will renew their tickets and support the team financially in 10 years or so. Right now, it’s just not economically feasible for us to do so.
The fans will spend when the Fish land a league MVP on the payroll.
Or a hitter who leads the league in stolen bases or hits. Or even a beloved future Hall of Famer in the highlight of his storied career. Heck, for very short money, they could sign some Marlins' icons like Jeff Conine or Jack McKeon.
Meanwhile — like Stanton suggested — we’ll watch from afar.
Mark Heffernan, Miami
Habitat imperiled
Despite multiple opportunities to do the right thing and preserve an imperiled habitat, University of Miami opts to maximize profits, paving the way for aWalmart.
In the 1940s, the federal government bestowed a gift of 139 acres to UM. Originally used as a research facility, the site eventually fell into disuse and by the early 2000s, was vacant and poorly maintained. This lack of stewardship is surprising, given the number of endangered species — two butterflies, a snake, a beetle and a bat, and many plants — known to inhabit the area.
Over the years, Miami-Dade County sought to acquire and preserve the property — a rare gem of pine rockland — but was met by opposition and threats from university lawyers. In 2011, UM announced a sale to developer Ram Realty.
Last week, UM and Ram Realty got the green light from the Fish & Wildlife Service for their “so-called” Habitat Conservation Plan, in which they assert that, due to the unmaintained state of the property, a 900-home and large-scale retail development is the best way to “preserve” the habitat.
In hindsight, UM’s strategic lack of stewardship now makes perfect sense.
Erin Clancy, Miami
Roy Moore’s fans
New infrastructure project: Enlarging Hell to make room for all those who voted for Roy Moore.
Paul C. Hunt,
South Miami
Three strikes
Sorry to say this, but the rules of baseball allow three strikes and you’re out. Wayne did it to us, strike one. Loria did it to us, strike two. Jeter did it to us, strike three. And baseball is out and done.
I suggest that we move on and rename Marlins Park to Beckham Stadium. We could get back $150 million from what he will be spending to build the stadium.
The Marlins can play at Flamingo Park, with the amount of people that are going to watch Minor League ball again.
Derek Jeter, once a Yank, always a Yank.
Joel Benes,
North Miami Beach
The ‘net’ is gone
The argument the FCC has made about net neutrality seems convincing, and it has even stated that ending net neutrality would help disabled and chronically ill people because telemedicine would work better. Unfortunately, that is a fallacy, but it’s our reality now that the repeal has happened.
The truth is telemedicine is not an option for most disabled and chronically ill people because they usually need a more in-depth examination. We cannot trust companies like Comcast, AT&T or Verizon to be benevolent and help some of our most of vulnerable citizens. For example, these companies can now decide to slow the connection because video takes too much bandwidth.
Net neutrality has helped expand small businesses in Florida and around the country by giving them easy and equal access to resources through the internet.
Net neutrality is a vital part of our daily lives. Too bad it’s gone.
Danielle Kline,
Miami
Jerusalem capital
While many countries invaded and occupied the Jewish State of Israel, non of them declared Jerusalem as its capital. The capital of the Jewish State of Israel was named as such by King David about 1010 B.C. and has remained so to this day.
While many in the world are not happy with this, it still does not change the fact. To those I say, get used to it, because Jerusalem will remain the capital of the Jewish State. That is why it is called “The Eternal Capital of the Jewish State of Israel.”
Sander Poritzky,
Weston
U.S.-Russia ties
Re the Dec. 8 article, “Tillerson says Ukraine is key sticking point in U.S.-Russia ties.”
If the West would have left the Ukraine alone and not have tried to bring the EU and NATO into the situation, most likely Russia would never have invaded Crimea. The reality is that unlike the rest of the Ukraine, the citizens of Crimea speak Russian, look like Russians and consider themselves Russian.
In addition, Crimea provides Russia access to the only port that doesn’t freeze in the winter, so under no circumstances could Russia afford to lose access to that port. In general, the U.S. would receive a lot more cooperation from Russia in other parts of the world had we had stayed out of it. Crimea, for the Russians, is no different than Puerto Rico or Guantanamo for the U.S.
Judith Berson, Miami Beach
Drunken frats
We send our boys to college for higher learning; to become responsible adults and to behave in an intelligent manner.
Too many students learn the habit of excessive drinking in fraternities. Why colleges accept fraternities at all is amazing. The hazing alone has caused many serious injuries and even deaths. This is not what parents want to pay for. Many adults started their bad drinking habits in college in these fraternities. No one wants to live near one as the behavior is outlandish, loud, unsupervised and dangerous.
Eighteen-year-old boys are not mature enough to live sensibly in these establishments. Colleges should definitely do away with them. Students’ health and welfare is seriously at stake -- as is the sanity of the neighbors around them!
Sandra Gilbert,
Miami Beach
