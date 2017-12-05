Stop bashing President Trump

The continual President Trump-bashing is getting out of hand.
Now, Miami Herald columnist Andres Oppenheimer is blaming a drop in tourism on the fact that Trump is our president, “Trump’s jingoism is hurting U.S. tourism industry — and costing U.S. jobs,” Dec. 3.
Mr. Oppenheimer writes: “The U.S. country brand is taking a hit under America’s first populist president in recent times. A recent Pew Research Center poll found that only 49 percent of those surveyed in 37 nations have a positive view of the United States, down from 64 percent at the end of the Obama administration.”
In my opinion, this is just another attempt to make it seem that Trump can do nothing right. Did no one stop to consider that the reason tourism may be down probably has to do with conditions in the countries from which the tourists come?
Several countries have had economic slumps or even wars and/or terrorist attacks that have no doubt caused many people to curtail their travel plans.
Bad weather and other natural disasters also serve to postpone many people’s vacations. I myself have often been a tourist to other countries but I did not ever think about who was the president or leader of the country where I was
heading.
The Trump-haters think that the whole world sees Trump as they do, when in reality, this is far from the truth. The liberals should use some of their energy to help our country unite rather than finding ever-new ways to divide it.
Even if one is not a Trump supporter, it is hard to ignore the fact that unemployedment is the lowest it has been in years and our economy is growing nicely.
Could we not give Trump some “credit” for this instead of trying to find ways to tear him down?
(In case you are wondering, I am not a “rabid Republican,” but rather a registered independent.)
Esther Bonnie Cintron,
Miami Lakes
Comments