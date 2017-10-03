Letters to the Editor

ATF should have visited Vegas shooter

October 03, 2017 9:56 PM

I received my first .22 caliber rifle when I was in the 9th grade.

At the University of Miami as a student, I shot rifle competitively.

I have been a Trail Glades shooter since the 1960s.

As you might expect, I enjoy owning firearms.

However, I hate when they are abused, as most recently in Las Vegas.

While talk show hosts are proclaiming that there is nothing additional that can be done, I strongly disagree.

Personally, I hold the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms partially responsible for recent events.

You see when someone owns 47 firearms it really should “trigger” a courtesy field visit by ATF agents.

Now collectors will object telling me that they own dozens of firearms.

I think single fire muskets and other low-risk weapons can certainly be exempted.

A separate report or a no-cost license by collectors of assault weapons seems non-intrusive to me.

I am a collector and my firearms are rarely fired. They are secured in a well-protected safe. Ammunition is stored separately.

If the Las Vegas shooter had an earlier visit from ATF to check serial numbers, they might have noticed modifications making the rifles fully automatic.

All of these terrible events could have and should have been prevented.

I wouldn’t consider it an intrusion to have an ATF visit.

My guns are legal and so am I.

I don’t know where the line needs to be drawn but I think at 47 guns, this should have occurred.

I think that government has the right to confirm we are keeping them securely and are bearing them responsibly.

We have the right to keep and bear. Trust, but verify sounds good to me, too. We can do more and Florida needs to lead the way.

David Weston,

Miami

