I used to be a Miami Dolphins fan

It’s football Sunday again and the Miami Dolphins are in London.
Let me start with my story. I was born in 1965 in Miami; ever since I can remember, I have always been a Miami Dolphins fan. I remember twirling the white towels in our glory days; I remember listening to the games on WIOD.
I admired the greats: Joe Robbie, Coach Don Shula, Bob Griese, Nick Buoniconti, Larry Csonka, Mercury Morris. Through it all, I have been a Dolphin fan, unapologetic.
Players can take on controversial views and yes, they have a right to protest.
But the league, the owners, and especially the players, have a responsibility to the fans first and above all else, to protect the sport and the game of football.
It’s Sunday again and, as last Sunday, across the league the players, owners and the league officials sadly decided to satisfy themselves and their political views.
Consequently, they chose to desecrate the privilege of being in the NFL, to trample over the legacy and spirit of sportsmanship by disrespecting as a unified body the National Anthem in political protest. Individual protest, as distasteful as that is, was bad enough, but now, as a group to lock arms and not place your hand over your heart as the anthem is played is worse.
When I was a kid, nothing made me as proud or was as unifying as standing with my teammates as the anthem was played.The game, the sport, the politics of the time, the color of our skin meant nothing.
My membership as a Dolphin fan was paid for by my parents' sacrifices to buy tickets to the games; I later did the same for my kids. I remember the countless hours spent listening to the games, the hours spent watching, and the thousands upon thousands of dollars I spent buying Dolphin cups, mugs, jerseys, posters.
But I cannot accept what the new Dolphins have become today. Please accept the return of my official Dolphin Fan membership.
Signed: One less fan
Raul E. Guerra, Naples
