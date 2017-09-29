Why did Miami-Dade Transit kill these bus routes?

Several weeks ago, Miami-Dade Transit made several adjustments to several of its bus routes. One of these involved changes being made to the C bus route where it will not even come into the downtown Miami area any more but rather stay restricted to Miami Beach, terminating at South Pointe Park.
Was anyone even consulted on this? This is a very shortsighted and unnecessary move. The C and the 120 buses are the only buses linking downtown and traveling up Washington Avenue and serving people who are visiting or who work on or close to Ocean Drive.
The M and the S buses serve Alton Road, which is too far away from Washington Avenue and Ocean Drive and which is on the other side of the Beach.
Now people wishing to connect from downtown who need to get up Washington Avenue only have the 120 bus now and not the added time saving convenience of having a second bus route we can use.
On top of this , Miami-Dade Transit has severed another cross-bay link serving the ocean or east side of the Beach and downtown, especially since there is still no type of rail link between downtown and the Beach.
And most of all, I can understand not having the C run into downtown all the way to the Government Center when there is a people mover system operating in downtown.
At least preserve the cross bay link with the Metro mover station at the Arsht Center, then return it across the bay. Would that be too much to consider and would it really cost so much more?
The county should concentrate on one route at a time and do it right (with trains) rather than trying to do all these routes at once.
Oh, and there is another Transportation Summit planned. Why even go because the county will not give the public what it wants. Miami-Dade County needs to get its transit house in order.
Paul E. Czekanski,
Cutler Bay
Comments