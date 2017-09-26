Seek common ground in divisive times

As a Cuban American, I feel strongly about a number of issues regarding the United States and Cuba, so I understand when others feel strongly about their own causes.
I am concerned for our younger generation about the growing inability in this country to compromise or even have a respectful conversation on a seemingly endless number of issues. Not just on opposing sides anymore, but among conservatives, liberals, Cuban Americans and even individual family members, disagreements are leading to discord.
I respect NFL players’ constitutional rights and their strong desire to express themselves regarding Black Lives Matter. But the players, fans and especially those who have defended and continue to defend this country were let down by the NFL. All institutions in this country should demand respect for the National Anthem, the flag and everything they represent.
The NFL commissioner missed a tremendous opportunity to lead by example the first time the first player expressed himself during the National Anthem.
I am sure the NFL’s PR department can come up with a better, more respectful and effective way for players to seek support for issues they feel strongly about. For example, allow players to request a moment of silence before the National Anthem, so that we can all stand in support of particular issues such as Black Lives Matter. A respectful demonstration might enhance public support for the cause.
Please stop this madness and find common ground with this relatively simple issue, so more of us can support Black Lives Matter and all human rights without involving the anthem or flag.
Maybe we can then build on this and move on to find common ground on other challenging issues, including national security, healthcare, immigration, tax reform and foreign policy.
Rafael Rodon,
Coral Gables
